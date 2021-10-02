Bungie confirms auto-fire feature with accessibility initiative in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 is an MMO shooter video game that has been growing a lot lately in terms of its player base and popularity. People from all around the world and from diverse age groups have expressed their love for the story and its characters. However, certain features in the game can become a little problematic for someone after a long day of work.

Bungie recently addressed the world of friendship and accessibility in one of their weekly blogs. They want to make sure everyone feels welcome in their game, regardless of their ability, or if they identify as having disabilities. Taking the first step in this inclusive path, Destiny 2 senior designer Robert Schuster opened up about one of the major improvements that can be made within the game's core features.

Auto-fire feature for single-shot weapons in Destiny 2

Robert Schuster joined Bungie earlier this year in February. He immediately started working on improvements after joining, asking various staff members for suggestions. Chris Proctor, Destiny 2's head of managing weapons sandbox, was the first on Robert's list to be asked about the auto-fire changes.

Preparing himself for a negative opinion from Chris, Robert was pleasantly surprised when Chris agreed to his suggestions. He further claimed that they had been considering these changes to the sandbox for quite some time now. Although Bungie has asked the community to stay tuned for further updates, players are encouraged to post their suggestions on Bungie's Forum.

Single-shot scout rifle, Nameless Midnight (Image via Bungie)

News of the sandbox change comes paired with diversity and inclusion updates that are more developer-focused. However, the addition of auto-fire features for single-shot weapons is sure to be quite a welcoming change for people with disabilities or even slower response times.

Destiny 2 has a huge range of both automatic and semi-automatic rifles, ranging widely from 900 rpm submachine guns to 120 rpm scout rifles. The difference tends to show quite obviously when players have to maniacally tap the fire button on their respective consoles to achieve desired results. There are specific perks like full-auto, but they come at the cost of one perk slot.

With this update, players can now use single-shot weapons with the optional auto-fire feature, even without the full-auto perk. Since this is still being worked on, the Destiny 2 community can expect it to drop later this year or perhaps next year.

