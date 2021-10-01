A reissued legendary weapon hints at major character death in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Forsaken took the entire community by storm when they killed off one of the core characters in the story, Cayde-6. Over the years, Guardians have lost their comrades from all across the system. Each light-bearer can be revived through their respective ghosts if killed in any way, but it is a completely different story without them.

DestinyTracker @destinytrack



#Destiny2 3 Years ago today, Cayde was killed by Uldren in Destiny 2: Forsaken. 3 Years ago today, Cayde was killed by Uldren in Destiny 2: Forsaken.



#Destiny2 https://t.co/N1w8heRltQ

From Cayde-6 in Forsaken to Asher Mir and Sloane in Season of the Arrivals, all of them have been the victims of orchestration by a powerful mind. Some claim it to be the Witch Queen, others point at the Darkness itself. However, much like Year 2, Bungie might have just hinted at a major character's death by reissuing one of their oldest sidearms, called Spoiler Alert.

Spoiler Alert legendary sidearm might be the trigger to another death in Destiny 2

Some of the most interesting things about Destiny 2 include the messages and Easter eggs that Bungie loves to hide within the game's vast world. Be it any type of gear, an armor's lore or a weapon's description further tells the community about a lot of untold backstories.

Spoiler Alert sidearm from Year 1 (Image via Destiny 2)

Much like this, one of the legendary sidearms from Destiny 2 Year 1, Spoiler Alert, came into the spotlight recently. The description of the weapon states:

Someone is going to die.

Right after its initial release, a few months later, Destiny 2 Forsaken saw the death of Cayde-6. At the time, no one paid that much attention since the community brushed it off as a coincidence. However, the weapon was reissued in Season of the Lost. This has got the players talking about the possible death of another major character in the upcoming expansion.

Cayde-6 in his final moments (Image via Bungie)

In a recent interview with GamesRadar, Senior Narrative Lead Julia Nardin and Senior Narrative Designer Nikko Stevens opened up about the future of Destiny's story. While Nardin shed some light on Caiatl and the Cabals, Stevens reflected more on Xivu Arath, and how important a role she has in the days to come.

On being asked about the Spoiler Alert sidearm and whether the reissued version was a coincidence, Stevens said:

It's not a coincidence. That's all I'll say.

Also Read

Whether death is coming this season, or in the next Destiny 2 expansion, only time will tell about an upcoming tragedy in the Guardians' path.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Edited by Sabine Algur

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far