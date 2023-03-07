Harsh Language god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Harsh Language is the newest Legendary Wave Framed Grenade Launcher in Destiny 2 Lightfall, tied to the world drop pool. It is a Void weapon, an element within the archetype lacking since the Defeaning Whisper from Season of the Hunt.

Bungie Inc. has also released a new damage perk regarding the Void 3.0 subclass, similar to Voltshot and Incandescent. Players with load-outs dedicated to Void Fragments and abilities will have a blast, given that they have the perk combinations mentioned in this article.

Best perk combinations in Harsh Language for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP (2023)

1) How to get Harsh Language and its usage

Harsh Language is a newly re-issued weapon from the Red War's rare variant of the same name. However, the latter was a Lightweight Framed weapon, meaning that Bungie has completely reworked this gear from the ground up. As mentioned earlier, several new perks alongside its world drop status have made it one of the most demanding weapons this season.

Since it is tied to the world drop pool, players should run Patrols, Public Events, and open region chests on Neomuna. Ranking up Nimbus' reputation has a chance to drop the weapon from the Legendary engrams as well.

Additionally, Banshee's shop reset will have a chance to list the weapon sometime in the upcoming weeks.

Wave Framed Grenade Launchers are common in add clearing (additional enemies), as single waves of elements can deal significant damage with AOE (area of effect). Pairing this with damage and utility perks can benefit the player and the weapon simultaneously.

2) PvE god roll

Destiny 2 PvE god roll (Image via D2Gunsmith)

From clearing adds to damaging elite enemies, Harsh Language can deal with almost anything except airborne enemies. With more than enough damage to wipe out an entire wave of rank-and-file enemies, players are recommended to synergize this weapon with Void loadouts.

To do so, the following perk combinations should be followed for Destiny 2 PvE:

Volatile Launch for a great deal of blast radius alongside a slight reduction of velocity and Handling.

High-Velocity Rounds for increased projectile speed.

Envious Assassin for overflowing the magazine after scoring kills with different weapons.

Destabilizing Rounds for inflicting volatile debuff on surrounding enemies after final blows.

Repulsor Brace can work similarly with Hunter's Gyrfalcon Hauberk, as defeating targets with the same debuff can make the user invisible with Stylish Executioner Aspect.

3) PvP god roll

Harsh Language Destiny 2 PvP god roll (Image via D2 Gunsmith)

Wave Framed Grenade Launchers are mostly used to initially deplete the opposing Guardians' shield, followed by a finish with a primary weapon, and vice versa. Whatever the case, the following perk combinations will do the job after shooting a Guardian in Destiny 2 PvP:

Volatile Launch for increased blast radius.

High-Velocity Rounds for increased projectile speed.

Threat Detector for increased reload, stability, and handling once enemies come nearby.

Golden Tricorn for increased damage after scoring a kill.

Unrelenting is a great perk for gaining health after defeating a Guardian.

