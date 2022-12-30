Banshee is selling a PvE god roll Scout Rifle in Destiny 2 right now (December 30 to January 3) 

Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph has been live for quite some time now, and players are already preparing for the upcoming list of Grandmaster Nightfall in January. Pairing power bonuses with pinnacle gear has been a replayability loop for the last couple of years, leading everyone to keep specific weapons at maximum power level.

This week, Banshee-44 will provide players with one of the best perk combinations that can be powerful against both Hive Wizards and adds (additional enemies) in high-tier activities. The weapon in question here is the Staccato-46 Precision Framed Scout Rifle.

Disclaimer: God rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion. Perks on Banshee change randomly and once every Wednesday and stay that way until the next weekly reset.

Banshee inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph week 4

Precision Framed Scout Rifles are known for being potent in both PvP and PvE. Staccato-46, being of the same archetype, provides players with increased damage against Solar elemental shields This week, players can pick this up from Banshee-44 in exchange for 30 Legendary Shards and 7000 Glimmers.

Staccato-46 Scout Rifle (Image via Destiny 2)

Naturally, every weapon available in the gunsmith's inventory is free for everyone. The perk combination available on the Staccato-46 this week includes the following:

Chambered Compensator for increased Stability and recoil control, alongside Polygonal Rifling for Stability.

Extended Mag for more ammo to the magazine, alongside Steady Rounds for increased Stability.

Shoot to Loot for picking up ammo by shooting on bricks on the floor.

Incandescent for exploding enemies on kill and applying scorch stack to nearby targets.

These combinations are meant explicitly for high-tier content such as Master Dungeon or Grandmaster Nightfall, usually where players should take their time completing the mission. Shoot to Loot will allow players to safely pick up ammo from a distance without running in the middle of an enemy hoard.

Staccato-46 Scout Rifle perks (Image via Destiny 2)

While the Solar element of the weapon can easily shut down elemental shields on Fallen Shanks, Hive Wizards, Taken Knights, Scorn Chieftains, and Cabal Centurions. Players should also note that Incandescent explosions can activate Shoot to Loot as well.

Funnelweb (Image via Destiny 2)

Among other gears, the Funnelweb Submachine Gun with Steady Hands and Rangefinder is a viable choice for PvP's 2x Submachine Gun loadouts. Taipan-4FR with Box Breathing and Genesis is a good choice for beginner players as well, but only if they do not own a decent Linear Fusion Rifle.

Major Spec (Image via Destiny 2)

Lastly, mods available this week are Major Spec, Target Adjuster, and Counterbalance Stock, all for 10,000 Glimmers each.

