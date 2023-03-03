When should you open Engrams in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

The Lightfall campaign in Destiny 2 presents a prime opportunity for players to acquire engrams, the shining crystals that contain coveted items such as gears and cosmetics. Gears play a crucial role in enhancing a player's score, which in turn determines their proficiency in completing various quests and events offered in the game.

Destiny 2 features an array of events, including those that can be tackled solo or as part of a group. However, some events have specific gear score requirements, necessitating the opening of engrams. While engrams can be opened at any time, there are more efficient methods for players to follow to acquire the most gear possible.

Opening engrams at the correct moment in Destiny 2 Lightfall allows players to maximize their score

There are various activities in Destiny 2 that offer engrams, and many of them can be opened without any restrictions. This is especially true for prime engrams, which are best opened as soon as you acquire them.

It is recommended that you decrypt Prime engrams as soon as possible at the Tower to ensure that you receive the maximum benefit from them. Prime engrams offer +1 powerful gear, which can quickly increase your overall score. Delaying the decryption process is not recommended, especially if you have not reached the current power cap (1800 for Season of Defiance).

Storing them for later would not make any sense as your power level will keep increasing, and delaying the process might result in receiving items with a lower score than your current gear, which would be useless. Additionally, the slight bump in gear score could be the difference in a player being able to clear a challenging event or not.

The soft cap for Season of Defiance is at 1750. The easiest way to surpass this is to just complete the Lightfall campaign at legendary difficulty, which automatically takes the gear score to 1770.

After that, you will need to participate in the Powerful Gear event to level up your gear. These events drop Powerful Gear up to 1800, which is the cap for that level. To reach the Pinnacle Gear cap of 1810, you will need to participate in Pinnacle Gear events.

In addition to these events, Strikes, Gambits, and Crucible playlists also drop "At Power" engrams in Destiny 2 Lightfall. These engrams have gear that is at the player's current overall score, making them useful for boosting weaker areas.

When choosing gears in Destiny 2 Lightfall, you should pay close attention to your armor slots. If one or two slots are significantly stronger than others, those weaker slots may fall behind and not contribute to the your average score. Therefore, it's important to distribute the score evenly across all armor slots for optimal results.

Poll : 0 votes