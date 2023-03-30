Destiny 2 maintenance and downtime for all major regions (March 30) 

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance has been receiving plenty of patches since its official launch, with Bungie consistently fixing several game-breaking bugs. The American company has been scheduling a Hotfix every Thursday, with this week being no exception. Fortunately, with Hotfix 7.0.0.7, it seems that players will finally get one of the most-awaited fixes in the game with the upcoming daily reset.

In a few hours, every player will be removed from the servers due to maintenance once again, starting at 9:45 am PDT. However, unlike previous weeks, today's maintenance will be a short one, lasting for only 15 minutes, until the reset time at 10 am PDT.

Bungie's official website will feature the full patch notes minutes after the servers go offline. Players can also watch out for Bungie's official support on Twitter for a link to their article.

When will Destiny 2 server come online in Season of Defiance week 5? (March 30)

The upcoming daily reset on March 30 is scheduled to bring in Hotfix 7.0.0.7, the details of which remain unknown for now. Players can expect to be removed from all activities 15 minutes before the usual reset takes place. The expected downtime for maintenance is as follows:

India: 10:15 pm to 10:30 pm (March 30)

10:15 pm to 10:30 pm (March 30) China: 12:45 am to 1:00 am (March 31)

12:45 am to 1:00 am (March 31) UK: 5:45 pm to 6:00 pm (March 30)

5:45 pm to 6:00 pm (March 30) Australia: 2:45 am to 3:00 am (March 31)

2:45 am to 3:00 am (March 31) Brazil: 1:45 pm to 2:00 pm (March 30)

Bungie Help @BungieHelp



❖ Hotfix 7.0.0.7



TIMELINE



❖ March 30

❖ Start: 9 AM PDT (-7 UTC)

❖ Player Removal: 9:45 AM

❖ Log in: 10 AM

❖ End: 11 AM



Maintenance times and downtimes can vary to some extent, as the former generally starts before the servers are taken offline. Hence, Bungie will commence the background maintenance at 9:00 am PDT, which will last even after the reset, until 11:00 am PDT. Players can expect to encounter several error codes during gaming sessions, including Cabbage, CAT, Calabrese, etc.

Calabrese error code (Image via Destiny 2)

Anything related to Destiny API will remain offline as well, including the following third-party applications, features, and websites:

DIM (Destiny Item Manager)

Bray.tech

Bungie's official website

Light.gg

D2Gunsmith

Destiny Tracker

Destiny Companion App

Destiny 2 Recipes

Destiny checklist

D2checkpoint

D2Foundry

D2LostSector bot

In terms of what to expect from Hotfix, players should note that Destiny 2's official Twitter support confirmed an upcoming patch for the long-running Quicksilver Storm and Touch of Malice nerf:

"In this week's upcoming patch, we have a fix planned to correct an issue that was causing Touch of Malice and Quicksilver Storm to deal less damage than intended to minor enemies. Red bars will once again live in fear of these Exotics, as nature intended."

The entirety of the community is rallying for Lightfall's first annual event, called Guardian Games, scheduled for May 2, 2023.

