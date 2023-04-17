Destiny 2 weekly reset (April 18 to 25): Heist Battlegrounds Mars Nightfall, bonus Crucible ranks, Momentum Control, and more 

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance only has a few weeks remaining before the entire community gets busy with the annual event. Since Bungie has decided to close off Season 20 with Guardian Games, players can prepare their favorite classes for the grind in the final three weeks. However, regarding the upcoming weekly reset, the company seems to be focusing on making Crucible the central attraction for Guardians.

Players will be getting Momentum Control and Zone Control as pinnacle rotator activities, alongside bonus ranks upon match completions. Heist Battlegrounds Mars will also feature Nightfall Strike with Grandmaster difficulty active. The following article showcases all the upcoming content in the weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of Defiance week 8.

All upcoming content in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance week 8 (April 18 to 25)

1) Heist battlegrounds Mars Nightfall

Heist Battlegrounds Mars (Image via Destiny 2)

Heist Battlegrounds Mars will be the second Strike to feature in the Grandmaster Nightfall pool of Season 20. While it has already been deemed one of the toughest missions in the game, there are a few cheese spots and mechanics that everyone can follow. However, it seems that players will be getting some changes to the Strike with a mid-season patch:

Combatant waves will spawn less frequently on higher difficulties during the Towers phase.

The map score multiplier will be increased to help players achieve score goals without exploits.

An additional ammo crate will be added.

A total of 17 Champions will be thrown towards Guardians, with eight being Barriers and nine being Unstoppable. Both threat and surge will be Solar, with the additional surge being the Strand subclass. Linear Fusion Rifles will be overcharged in this Strike, although players won't be able to stack the damage with surges.

Heist battleground Mars Braytech lab (Image via Destiny 2)

The weapon scheduled to be in the loot pool is Mindbender's Ambition Solar Shotgun, alongside its Adept version of the Grandmaster pool.

2) Momentum Control and Zone Control

In week 8 of Season 20, Shaxx will bring in a couple of rotator activities in The Crucible. Both Zone Control and Momentum Control will feature within the Crucible node, with pinnacle rewards upon three match completions.

Zone Control works like any standard conquest mode, where a team will gain passive points based on the number of zones they control.

Momentum Control (Image via Destiny 2)

Momentum Control, on the other hand, works like the standard Control stage, with each player's weapon damage significantly increased. This also helps in finishing any Exotic quests, leveling up weapons, bounties, and seasonal challenges. Defeating 50 Guardians in a Momentum Control match will also count towards progression in the week 4 seasonal challenge.

3) Bonus Crucible ranks

With the arrival of Momentum Control and Zone Control in week 8, players will get increased rank gains with match completions. This will help everyone in the long run, seeing how both the ritual weapon and its variant ornament are tied to Shaxx's reputation.

Shaxx focus engram page (Image via Destiny 2)

Additionally, gaining ranks also helps in obtaining exclusive engrams, which in turn can be used to drop God Roll Crucible weapons and high-stat Legendary armor pieces.

