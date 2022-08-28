Destiny 2 god roll guide: Out of Bounds for PvP and PvE

Omolon weapons have been dominating the Destiny 2 sandbox for quite some time now. With one of the most potent Arc SMGs, Stochastic Variable, already being in the loot pool, Bungie released a re-skin of the weapon with additional perks. Called Out of Bounds, it can be dropped via the Crucible playlist.

Similar to other new playlist weapons, Out of Bounds comes with a total of 24 perks in the last two columns. The following article lists down all the best perk combinations you can go for in this weapon. There are a lot of options, which will help everyone adapt to different playstyles and load-outs as well.

Best perk combinations for Out of Bounds in Destiny 2 PvP and PvE (2022)

1) Usage and how to get it

Similar to Yesteryear in Gambit and Pure Poetry in Vanguard, the new Out of Bounds Submachine Gun is also from the Crucible playlist this season. You might see a lot of this weapon upon PvP completion, kind of like Riptide from Season 17. However, Out of Bounds is an Arc elemental Submachine Gun, which is one of the most needed weapon archetypes in any loadout.

Although it is categorized as a Lightweight Framed 900 RPM weapon, Out of Bounds can dish out more damage than any other Submachine Gun in the game, given the correct buffs and perks. Fragments of Arc 3.0 directly affect a loadout with Arc weapon kills, making this a must-pick in Season of Plunder.

2) Best PvE perks

This loadout will revolve solely around Arc 3.0, as it is the only subclass that can properly complement this weapon. So, Reload Speed isn't the stat you should be looking for, as you're going to be Amplified most of the time.

The process here is to jolt enemies, defeat them to become Amplified, and produce Orbs of Light to pair mods such as Taking Charge or High Energy Fire.

The best perks to go for in Out of Bounds for Destiny 2 PvE are as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Range, and Handling.

Flared Magwell for Reload Speed and Stability.

Subsistence for auto-reload with each kill.

Golden Tricorn for 15% increased damage with kill. This further increases to 50% more damage with each melee or Grenade kills during the buff duration.

If you're looking for perks that focus more on your abilities, Demolitionist and Adenaline Junkie are a good combination for Grenade builds. Grave Robber and Swashbuckler, on the other hand, can be great for melee loadouts.

3) Best PvP perks

Lightweight Framed Submachine Guns are known solely for their high fire rate. Due to this, quickly shutting down opponents becomes easier with additional damage perks. The best perk combinations to go for in Destiny 2 PvP are as follows:

Hammer Forged Rifling for more Range.

Ricochet Rounds for more Range, or High Caliber Rounds for Range and Flinch.

Moving Target for increased movement speed and aim-assist while moving.

Rangefinder for increased Range and zoom magnification while aiming.

Damage perks such as Kill Clip and Golden Tricorn work just as well, alongside Killing Wind for Range and Gunshot Straight for more damage to the body.

