Destiny 2 weekly reset (October 11 to 18): Bonus Crucible ranks, Lightblade Nightfall, Zone Control, and more 

The upcoming weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder will mark the second week of Grandmaster Nightfalls. Players will try their best to utilize the Divinity inside the activity before it gets nerfed next season. However, some have already made themselves accustomed to a meta without the Trace Rifle.

With the eighth weekly reset in Season 18, the Lightblade will become active within the Nightfall pool for everyone. Typically, a gilded Conqueror seal can be achieved through every Strike, with a specific weapon drop after every completion. Rift will also return to the Crucible rotator playlist, alongside bonus PvP ranks.

The following article will list all significant upcoming features and additions in the eighth weekly reset of Season of Plunder.

Every upcoming content in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder week 8 (October 11 to 18)

1) Lightblade Nightfall

Lightblade final boss, Alak Hul in the boss room (Image via Destiny 2)

After facing the combined force of Fallen and Vex in the Glassway Nightfall, players will have to go up against the Hive inside Oryx's temple. Considered one of the toughest Grandmaster Nightfalls in the game, alongside the likes of Corrupted and Glassway, Lightblade doesn't make things any easier for anyone.

The modifiers in this Strike will consist of Arc burn, where enemies will deal more damage to players. In addition, players will have their equipment locked and revives limited for the duration of the mission. In the Lightblade Grandmaster, there will be three Unstoppable, 12 Barrier Champions, and seven Lucent Hives. Hence, there is no shortage of elite enemies in this Strike.

For elemental shields, players will come across eight Arc and six Solar shields. Upon platinum completion in Grandmaster, the Adept version of Mindbender's Ambition will be available for drop.

2) Crucible bonus ranks and Rift

Rift game mode from Iron Banner to Crucible rotating playlist (Image via Destiny 2)

Starting October 11, Destiny 2 players will be provided with bonus Crucible ranks throughout the week. Several game modes (such as Control, Survival, and Rumble) will reward everyone with bonus ranks upon match completion, which will further help everyone reset Shaxx's reputation.

Alongside the aforementioned game mode, players can hop into the upcoming Zone Control in labs and Rift in the rotator. The two game modes are objective-heavy playlist activities in PvP, where players have to fight each other to stop them from reaching an end goal.

In Zone Control, points accumulate only based on the number of captures made beforehand. Similarly, in Rift, players can score wins in one round by picking up a spark and dunking it on the enemy's spawn. Bonus ranks in the Crucible will be granted upon completion of these game modes as well.

3) Pinnacle rotator

The final room in the Deep Stone Crypt Raid (Image via Destiny 2)

Deep Stone Crypt Raid and Grasp of Avarice will be in the upcoming week's pinnacle rotator pool. Players will be able to get both high-stat armor and pinnacle gear upon completion. However, completing only the final checkpoint of both the activities will drop the pinnacle as well.

Since Deep Stone Crypt will be in the weekly Pinnacle Raid pool, players can farm the Eyes of Tomorrow Exotics by reloading the Taniks checkpoint multiple times.

