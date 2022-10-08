Every Destiny 2 weapon change that will be coming this season (2022)

The Destiny 2 community has a lot to take away from the latest TWAB, which is one of the most controversial blog posts from Bungie. Aside from the Divinity nerf that will be getting deployed in Season 19, the company also announced countless changes to weapons in the mid-season patch of Season 18.

While the patch won't target any weapons in particular, players will see some changes to specific archetypes. Considering the ongoing season has less than a couple of months left, Bungie might be planning to release these changes alongside the Festival of the Lost on October 18, 2022.

Disclaimer: All upcoming changes mentioned in this article are based on official announcements made on Bungie's official website.

Rangefinder nerf, Lord of Wolves-Sniper flinch rework, and other major changes coming to Destiny 2 Season of Plunder with mid-season weapon patch

The TWAB posted by Bungie on October 6, 2022, was different from the others. While parts of the blog had announcements, a section of it explained how weapons work via FAQ format.

While the Destiny 2 blog post was a valuable lesson for beginners, veterans got to learn about some upcoming weapon changes.

Bungie @Bungie



bung.ie/3RWKGCt This week at Bungie, we’re talking about some upcoming material changes, diving deep into some player-submitted questions with our Weapons Team, and addressing some misinformation floating around regarding recent account bans. This week at Bungie, we’re talking about some upcoming material changes, diving deep into some player-submitted questions with our Weapons Team, and addressing some misinformation floating around regarding recent account bans. bung.ie/3RWKGCt https://t.co/r7qOtiRJOR

Players will see a buff in Stability in Auto Rifles, alongside critical damage buffs for Adaptive Frame Pulse Rifles and Precision Frame Auto Rifles. All the changes coming with the mid-season patch are listed below:

Sizeable stability bump for Auto Rifles and Trace Rifles.

A small buff to critical hit damage on Adaptive Frame Pulse Rifles and Precision Frame Auto Rifles.

Slightly reduce the effective range of Pulse Rifles at low to mid-stat values.

Nerfs to Jade Rabbit and No Time to Explain ease of use.

Continuation of the Lord of Wolves rework.

Small Rocket Launcher blast radius buff.

Glaive damage resistance nerf.

Sidearm aim assists falloff buff.

Sniper flinches rework.

Very small tweaks to Submachine Guns that are outperforming their intended ranges.

A small decrease in High Impact Scout Rifle damage.

Some outliers that have zoom levels outside normal parameters are being brought back in line.

Riskrunner PvP Arc damage resistance reduction (will remain ridiculous in Destiny 2 PvE).

Bungie also mentioned an upcoming nerf to the Rangefinder perk. The company claimed that the perk was strong enough with just the zoom bonus. Hence, it will be removing its added aim-assist falloff with the mid-season patch.

KackisHD @RickKackis twitter.com/DirtyEffinHipp… Liana Ruppert @DirtyEffinHippy @IAmZak And that's OK too. But nah, this is a fun one, 5000 words and the bulk of it is the weapons team having a little fun <3 @IAmZak And that's OK too. But nah, this is a fun one, 5000 words and the bulk of it is the weapons team having a little fun <3 Looks like we got a THICC TWAB coming today with Weapon Balance changes Looks like we got a THICC TWAB coming today with Weapon Balance changes 👀👀👀 twitter.com/DirtyEffinHipp…

The change that caught the eye of most players was the Lord of Wolves and Sniper flinch rework.

Bungie also seems to be planning a nerf for heavyweight Destiny 2 Exotics, such as the Jade Rabbit and No Time to Explain. However, the nature of these changes is still unknown.

DestinyTracker.com🎃 @destinytrack



Jade Rabbit (2nd place) with a little of 700k+ kills. #SeasonofPlunder No Time to Explain has over 1.2 million kills so far this weekend in Trials of Osiris.Jade Rabbit (2nd place) with a little of 700k+ kills. #Destiny2 No Time to Explain has over 1.2 million kills so far this weekend in Trials of Osiris.Jade Rabbit (2nd place) with a little of 700k+ kills. #Destiny2 #SeasonofPlunder https://t.co/hRsaDWMQHo

Full details on all of the aforementioned points will probably be unveiled on the patch release date, which is also unknown. As mentioned earlier, players might have to wait two to three more weeks before the official release.

Major Destiny 2 Season 19 changes

While the changes to Divinity will affect a lot of players in Season 19, Bungie will be adding some things to other Exotics as well.

With Full-Auto becoming an accessibility feature, weapons such as Traveler's Chosen, Vigilance Wing, and No Time to Explain will get new perks.

These perks include:

Traveler's Chosen: Surplus.

Vigilance Wing: Ensemble.

No Time to Explain: Feeding Frenzy.

With each upcoming season, Bungie will be releasing more weapon perks to synergize with Destiny 2's 3.0 subclasses.

Poll : 0 votes