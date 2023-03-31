Bungie confirms Destiny 2 primary weapon buffs for a mid-season patch

With certain changes in difficulty in Destiny 2 Lightfall, activities in both low and high tiers have become unbalanced in many ways. While the former feel tougher than before, high-end PvE activities feel ridiculously easier. Due to this, enemies seem to have become bullet sponges for primary weapons, forcing players to use their abilities.

However, in the latest This week at Bungie (TWAB) blogpost, the company announced that a buff on primary weapons will be coming with the mid-season patch. Although both Legend and Master enemies received a 10% health nerf across all activities, it seems that the primary weapon archetypes are going to become meta in a week or two.

Destiny 2 mid-season patch: Auto Rifles, Hand Cannons, Scout Rifles, and more to receive damage buffs

Aside from Machine Guns, Primary weapons are the second-best choice when it comes to clearing adds (additional enemies) in any activity. From long- to short-range firearms, primary archetypes hold the capability to deal sustained damage to anything due to the number of ammunition in one magazine.

DestinyTracker 🔺 @destinytrack Increased the damage of the following weapon types against red and orange bar enemies in PvE: (Mid Season)



Auto Rifles - 25%



Pulse Rifles, Hand Cannons, and Sidearms - 20%



However, due to difficulty spikes, some of the primary weapons weren't dealing enough damage even to elites, resulting in players using their abilities or Heavy ammo on an orange bar. Alongside the upcoming mid-season patch, fans can expect the following changes to the primary firearm types:

Increased damage in PvE on Auto Rifles by 25%.

Increased damage in PvE on Hand Cannons, Pulse Rifles, and Sidearms by 20%.

Increased damage in PvE on Scout Rifles by 10%.

Upon asking if the changes are for Legendary weapons as well, Destiny 2's official support Twitter account replied with the following statement:

Destiny 2 Team @Destiny2Team @PaulTassi Yup! This applies to Exotic primaries, as well, and stacks with their 40% against red bars 🤝 @PaulTassi Yup! This applies to Exotic primaries, as well, and stacks with their 40% against red bars 🤝

Hence, Destiny 2 players should note that the aforementioned changes apply to both Legendary and Exotic weapons. Additionally, the buffs on Auto Rifle and Scout Rifle will be further stacked with the recent damage buff on Quicksilver Storm and Touch of Malice Exotic weapons.

The recent changes in the last two mentioned Destiny 2 primary Exotics are incredibly noticeable, given how the weapons now deal significantly more damage to red bars. With an extra 25% buff, Quicksilver Storm can easily become meta in endgame activities for add clearing and damaging elites.

DestinyTracker 🔺 @destinytrack Bungie has reduced enemy health in Legend- and Master-tier Nightfalls, Battlegrounds, Lost Sectors, Offensives, Hunts, and Legend/Master campaign missions. Bungie has reduced enemy health in Legend- and Master-tier Nightfalls, Battlegrounds, Lost Sectors, Offensives, Hunts, and Legend/Master campaign missions. https://t.co/Oi4Evke8Wd

Each announced change in endgame activities ties back to gamers dealing more damage to enemies. Hence, incoming damage from combatants in high-tier missions will be the same regardless of any upcoming patch.

The increase in player damage and reduction in the enemy's health was done to make combatants less of a bullet sponge.

