Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.0.7 full patch notes: Commendation score reduced, Target Lock, Quicksilver Storm fix, and more 

Bungie has finally brought forth the long-awaited fix on some of the game-breaking bugs in Destiny 2. Hotfix 7.0.0.7 is live on all platforms, following a 15-minute downtime for official servers. Considering how the company has been releasing mid-week patches every Thursday, the current week easily ranks the best.
To summarize, both Quicksilver Storm and Touch of Malice now deals 40% more damage to rank-and-file enemies. The company has also confirmed a Riskrunner catalyst bug that was not dropping for a lot of players.
Disclaimer: This article is based on the patch notes mentioned on Bungie's official website.
Full patch notes on Hotfix 7.0.0.2 for Destiny 2 Season of Defiance week 5 (March 30)
1) GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT
I) Trials of Osiris
- Fixed an issue where wins on a seven-win Trials Passage would reward unfocusable Trials of Osiris engrams.
II) Neomuna Freeroam
- Reduced the prevalence of elite (orange health bar) enemies to lower the base difficulty of Freeroam.
- Fixed an issue that was causing Cabal turrets in Ahimsa Park to respawn too quickly.
III) Root of Nightmares
- Fixed an issue where Nezarec would not react to players that were positioned in a Well of Radiance.
IV) Difficulty
- Combatant health scaling for two and three-player fireteams reduced in the Season 20 Legendary Exotic mission.
- Reduced enemy health in Legend and Master-tier Nightfalls, Battlegrounds, Lost Sectors, Offensives, Hunts, and Legend/Master campaign missions.
2) UI/UX
- Reduced the Commendation score required for Guardian Ranks 7, 8, and 9:
- Rank 7 is now 100 (was 460).
- Rank 8 is now 250 (was 790).
- Rank 9 is now 500 (was 1290).
- Removed Guardian Rank objectives that require players to give Commendations from Ranks 7, 8, and 9.
- Reduced the number of Commendations required for Hawthorne's weekly challenge from 20 to 5.
3) GENERAL
I) Armor
- Reduced the number of additional scorch stacks added by the Flare Up artifact perk in PvP to 15 (down from 30).
II) Weapons
- Fixed an issue where the Target Lock trait was not correctly deactivating on a miss if the weapon was firing at 720 RPM or higher.
- Fixed an issue where some players were unable to acquire the Riskrunner catalyst.
- Fixed an issue where Quicksilver Storm and Touch of Malice were not receiving the 40% damage bonus against minor enemies.
III) Power and Progression
- Fixed an issue where certain Ghost and Weapon mods were not correctly unlocked when progressing through Guardian Ranks.
- Fixed an issue where certain new players were missing access to patrol destinations.
