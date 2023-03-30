Destiny 2 Hotfix 7.0.0.7 full patch notes: Commendation score reduced, Target Lock, Quicksilver Storm fix, and more 

Bungie has finally brought forth the long-awaited fix on some of the game-breaking bugs in Destiny 2. Hotfix 7.0.0.7 is live on all platforms, following a 15-minute downtime for official servers. Considering how the company has been releasing mid-week patches every Thursday, the current week easily ranks the best.

To summarize, both Quicksilver Storm and Touch of Malice now deals 40% more damage to rank-and-file enemies. The company has also confirmed a Riskrunner catalyst bug that was not dropping for a lot of players.

Full patch notes on Hotfix 7.0.0.2 for Destiny 2 Season of Defiance week 5 (March 30)

1) GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

I) Trials of Osiris

Fixed an issue where wins on a seven-win Trials Passage would reward unfocusable Trials of Osiris engrams.

II) Neomuna Freeroam

Reduced the prevalence of elite (orange health bar) enemies to lower the base difficulty of Freeroam.

Fixed an issue that was causing Cabal turrets in Ahimsa Park to respawn too quickly.

III) Root of Nightmares

Fixed an issue where Nezarec would not react to players that were positioned in a Well of Radiance.

IV) Difficulty

Combatant health scaling for two and three-player fireteams reduced in the Season 20 Legendary Exotic mission.

Reduced enemy health in Legend and Master-tier Nightfalls, Battlegrounds, Lost Sectors, Offensives, Hunts, and Legend/Master campaign missions.

2) UI/UX

Reduced the Commendation score required for Guardian Ranks 7, 8, and 9:

Rank 7 is now 100 (was 460).

Rank 8 is now 250 (was 790).

Rank 9 is now 500 (was 1290).

Removed Guardian Rank objectives that require players to give Commendations from Ranks 7, 8, and 9.

Reduced the number of Commendations required for Hawthorne's weekly challenge from 20 to 5.

3) GENERAL

I) Armor

Reduced the number of additional scorch stacks added by the Flare Up artifact perk in PvP to 15 (down from 30).

II) Weapons

Fixed an issue where the Target Lock trait was not correctly deactivating on a miss if the weapon was firing at 720 RPM or higher.

Fixed an issue where some players were unable to acquire the Riskrunner catalyst.

Fixed an issue where Quicksilver Storm and Touch of Malice were not receiving the 40% damage bonus against minor enemies.

III) Power and Progression

Fixed an issue where certain Ghost and Weapon mods were not correctly unlocked when progressing through Guardian Ranks.

Fixed an issue where certain new players were missing access to patrol destinations.

