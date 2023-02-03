Xur is selling god roll weapon and high-stat Legendary armor in Destiny 2 right now (February 3) 

Xur is back again with new weapons and armor pieces in Destiny 2. The Agent of the Nine can also be factored in for the next expansion's build crafting, as his wares can bring in sweet deals for both new and old players. Players can also acquire vaulted weapons from past seasons with decent perks.

This week, Xur has set up his shop near the Winding Cove waypoint at EDZ. Players can spawn in and head for the road on the left side of the location. From there, a small cave on the mountain will lead everyone straight to the Exotic vendor. The image below can provide a clearer idea.

Path to Xur (Image via Destiny 2)

Disclaimer: God rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and rely solely on the writer's opinion.

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph week 9 (February 3)

In the Exotic section, the Agent of the Nine sells the following gears with different stats:

Lord of Wolves Exotic Energy Shotgun.

Raiju's Harness Exotic Hunter chest piece.

Doom Fang Pauldron Exotic Titan gauntlets.

Felwinter's Helm Exotic Warlock helmet.

The Raiju's Harness for Hunters is worth the purchase this week, as the Exotic is being sold alongside 20 Intellect and 62 base stats. Doom Fang Pauldron comes with 20 Resilience, while Felwinter's Helm comes with 24 Intellect. The last two armor pieces are considered niche in many load-outs.

Raiju's Harness Exotic chest piece (Image via Destiny 2)

On the second page, the Hawkmoon Hand Cannon and the Dead Man's Tale Scout Rifle are for sale with Surplus and Snapshot Sights respectively. Players need to purchase each of them by sacrificing 125,000 Glimmers, 200 Legendary Shards, 1 Exotic Cipher, and 1 Ascendant Shard.

Dead Man's Tale perk (Image via Destiny 2)

Back within the first page, the only Legendary weapon worth picking up this week, is the False Promises Auto Rifle for PvP. The perks include:

Extended Barrel for Range, alongside Smallbore for Range and Stability.

Appended Mag for magazine size, alongside Armor-Piercing Rounds for Range.

Feeding Frenzy for faster reloads depending on the number of kills made beforehand.

Eye of the Storm for more Accuracy and Handling as health gets lower.

Warlock Legendary gauntlet this week at Xur (Image via Destiny 2)

Sadly, no other Legendary weapons are worth the Legendary Shards this week. In the armor section, Hunters can get Lightkin Grips with 25 Intellect and 61 base stats. Titans can get the Lightkin Plate with 18 Recovery and 21 Intellect. Lastly, Warlocks can get the Lightkin gauntlets with 26 Discipline.

Poll : 0 votes