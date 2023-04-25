Destiny 2 server downtime (April 25): Maintenance schedule for all major regions

Destiny 2 Season of Defiance will be entering its ninth week, with a lot still in store for everyone. While the main storyline has concluded, the community is gearing up for the first annual event of the year. However, before everything falls into place, Bungie has to take care of its servers and sandbox simultaneously. The upcoming weekly reset on April 25 will bring in Hotfix 7.0.5.1, details of which are still unknown.

However, with multiple changes taking place in previous weeks, it will be interesting to see if Bungie has any major plans ahead of Guardian Games. However, today's downtime will be for 30 minutes, starting at 9:30 am PDT and lasting until the reset time at 10 am PDT.

Destiny 2 downtime for Hotfix 7.0.5.1 in all major regions (April 25)

Destiny 2 servers will stay offline for 30 minutes before everything resets in-game. Bungie will be holding maintenance this week to deploy the Hotfix 7.0.5.1, as well as managing all the new content arriving with the weekly reset. The following is a list of the upcoming duration of server downtime:

Since the upcoming reset will also bring in a hotfix, everyone should keep an eye on their game client for downloadable files.

What to expect with Destiny 2 weekly reset Week 9

The upcoming reset will bring in the Fortress game mode in the Iron Banner alongside the Hypernet Current Strike in the Nightfall pool. Players will gain bonus Vanguard ranks upon completion. Full details on seasonal challenges can be found within this link.

