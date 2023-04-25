All seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Week 9 (April 25)

Seasonal challenges are almost coming to an end in the current entry of Destiny 2, as Bungie is providing some final pieces of objectives for everyone to level up. With the story concluding at an earlier stage, players only have limited activities to increase their power bonus and acquire materials.

To summarize, the upcoming seasonal challenges will include objectives tied heavily to the Defiant Battlegrounds and the Avalon mission. Additional challenges require players to reach the pinnacle cap, complete Gambit matches, and defeat Champions using all sorts of weapons.

This article lists all the seasonal challenges required in Week 9 and how to complete them quickly.

List of all seasonal challenges in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance Week 9 and how to complete them quickly (April 25)

1) Legendary Defiance

Cosmodrome Defiant Battlegrounds (Image via Destiny 2)

Here, players need to complete any one of the Defiant Battlegrounds on Legend difficulty. They will have their load-outs locked, with the maximum effective level being 1815. Champions will be Unstoppable and Overload for the most part, so everyone is recommended to create their builds accordingly.

The number of completions required: 2.

Rewards: Challenger XP++.

2) Favored Warrior

Favor upgrades within the HELM (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players need to generate favors within the Defiant Battlegrounds and Avalon missions. Typically, bonus progression will be granted on Legend difficulties for both of these activities.

To generate different Favors, three War Table upgrades need to be purchased.

Number of Favors of Justice required: 20.

Number of Favors of Grace required: 20.

Number of Favors of Zeal required: 20.

Rewards: Challenger XP+.

3) Defiant Specialist

Defiant EDZ (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players need to defeat combatants using precision final blows within the Defiant Battlegrounds activities. However, additional progress can be gained by defeating enemies using weapons from Season 20.

Precision kills required: 80.

Rewards: Challenger XP+.

4) Pinnacle

Pinnacle cap (Image via Bungie)

This challenge will be completed once the user reaches the pinnacle cap of 1810. The best way to reach this number is by completing pinnacle activities such as Root of Nightmares, ritual activities, Spire of the Watcher, rotators, and more.

Pinnacle cap required: 1810.

Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust.

5) Warp and Weft

Gambit vendor, Drifter (Image via Destiny 2)

Here, players need to defeat Gambit combatants using Strand, Solar, or Void subclasses. Bonus progression can be earned with ability final blows and by defeating Guardians.

Enemy kills required: 200.

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust.

6) Weaving Sunlight

Hypernet Current (Image via Destiny 2)

Defeating Vanguard combatants using Strand, Solar, and Void subclasses will lead to the completion of this challenge. Typically, ability final blows will grant bonus progress. Void Grenade and Strand tangles can come in handy, as both can clear out large groups of enemies.

Progress required: 200.

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust.

7) Armory-wide calibration

Osteo Striga Submachine Gun (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players need to defeat multiple enemies using all three types of weapons in the game. Bonus progression can be earned by defeating Champions.

Kinetic kills required: 200.

Energy kills required: 200.

Power kills required: 200.

Rewards: Challenger XP+++ and Bright Dust.

