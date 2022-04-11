Seasonal challenges for Destiny 2 Season of the Risen week 8 (April 12) 

Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2 helps players, from powering up Seasonal Artifacts to rewarding everyone with Bright Dust. This is the extra bit of work that everyone has to put up with, which comes in the first ten weeks of every season. The ongoing Season 16 only has a couple of weeks left until these objectives stop coming altogether.

Benj @Benjjjyy My Destiny 2 Iron Banner experience in a nutshell My Destiny 2 Iron Banner experience in a nutshell https://t.co/sp8YlpzuUe

In the next April 12 weekly reset, there will be five Seasonal Challenges that will reward everyone with Challenger EXP and Bright Dust upon completion. Some of the objectives include players running weapon calibrations and completing Vow of the Disciple challenges.

The following article lists all the Seasonal Challenges for Destiny 2 week 8 in Season of the Risen.

All upcoming Seasonal Challenges in Destiny 2 Season of the Risen week 8 (April 12)

1) Crushed Spirits

Finishing a Hive Ghost in the first mission of The Witch Queen campaign (Image via Destiny 2)

Applying a finisher to a Hive Ghost is one of the newest gameplay mechanics introduced with The Witch Queen expansion. They can be found floating in the air after a Hive Lightbearer is defeated. If the Ghost is not killed within the time limit, the Lightbearer will spawn again.

To complete this challenge, however, players will need to defeat and crush a total of 100 Hive Ghosts by beating Savathun's Lucent Hives in Throne World. Since this objective is retroactive, players who have already crushed 100 Hive Ghosts will have their challenges completed from before.

Rewards: Challenger XP+.

2) "Vow of the Disciple" Challenge

Rhulk, The First Disciple boss on the Vow of the Disciple raid (Image via Bungie)

After last week's challenge at the Exhibition, Bungie will be putting in yet another objective for players within the boss encounter in Vow of the Disciple. Challenges in raids are something that can grant everyone double raid loot upon completion.

To complete this challenge, everyone needs to do two things to gain completion. One is conducting a raid challenge in any given week, with the other being able to get a deep sight raid weapon as a drop from chests. Weapons bound for the Rhulk encounter are Forbearance, Insidious, and Lubrae's Ruin.

Rewards: Challenger XP+.

3) Pinnacle

Inventory and power for characters (Image via Destiny 2)

To complete this challenge, players need to reach the Pinnacle cap of 1560. To help boost this process, Bungie will be holding the Iron Banner Crucible activity starting with an April 12 weekly reset.

Other options include playlist activities, Nightfall, and Wellspring 100k score, alongside the Vow of the Disciple raid.

Reward: Challenger XP+++, and Bright Dust.

4) Seasonal Calibration

Glaives are introduced in The Witch Queen (Image via Destiny 2)

Players will need to calibrate Glaives, Hand Cannons, and Rocket Launchers all around the system to complete this challenge. Typically, bonus progress can be gained if Guardians are defeated using Glaives in PvP.

Progress required: 180.

Rewards: Challenger XP++ and Bright Dust.

5) Serpentine Skin

Reckless Endangerment Shotgun (Image via Destiny 2)

Reckless Endangerment is the seasonal ritual weapon everyone can get from either Zavala, Lord Shaxx, or Drifter. The Serpentine Skin can be acquired from Drifter in the Tower after reaching Rank 16 twice.

Rewards: Challenger XP+++, and Bright Dust.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar