Destiny 2 weekly reset (May 3 to 10): Guardian Games return, Momentum Control, bonus Trials ranks, and more

Destiny 2 Season of the Risen enters its final month as the community gets closer to its first major annual event in 2022. Known as the Guardian Games, players worldwide compete against each other with their preferred classes and collect medals to crown the superior class at the end.

In the upcoming reset, players will get the Guardian Games annual event for the first time since the launch of The Witch Queen. Alongside that, the Fallen SABER Strike will be in the Nightfall pool. Players will also gain bonus ranks after playing Trials of Osiris on the given weekend.

With the Heir Apparent Exotic and its catalyst being up for grabs in the Guardian Games, players can also level them up inside the Momentum Control. The following article lists everything coming in the upcoming week of Destiny 2 Season of the Risen.

All upcoming content in the next weekly reset of Destiny 2 Season of the Risen (May 3)

1) Guardian Games 2022

Guardian Games 2022 official cover (Image via Bungie)

Like other annual events in the game, Destiny 2 Guardian Games brings a lot to the plate for players. From Legendary gears to exclusive Exotic weapons, the event puts everyone on the grind from the beginning. Starting May 3, Eva Levante will give out bounties and tasks to everyone that will offer medals.

Turning those medals on the podium at the Tower will grant points to a particular class. In addition, Bungie will also be implementing many new features in this year's Guardian Games, where everyone can gain extra points after performing combo mechanics bound to a specific class.

The upcoming event will also reward the Legendary Void Submachine Gun, The Title. It is an Aggressive Framed 750 RPM weapon with perks such as Surrounded, Swashbuckler, and Threat Detector. Its unique Origin Trait can also refill ability skills after final blows on combatants, making it highly synergized with Void 3.0.

Destiny 2 Guardian Games 2022 will run from May 3 until May 24, when Season 17 is scheduled to go live.

2) Fallen SABER Nightfall

Fallen SABER final boss (Image via Destiny 2)

Fallen SABER was introduced in Destiny 2 with the Beyond Light expansion. It consists of Fallen enemies in its entirety, where players can face Overload and Barrier Champions, alongside Void and Arc shields. Additionally, any Void Bow can take care of shields alongside Barrier Champions or Arbalest for a clean sweep.

Modifiers include Arach-NO!, where vandals will spawn web mines at their feet. Boss modifiers include the SABER protocol, which increases incoming environmental and solar damage.

3) Trials of Osiris bonus rank

Trials of Osiris bonus ranks (Image via Bungie)

In the upcoming weekly reset, players will receive an email from Bungie regarding the subsequent voting of the map for Freelance Labs. Unfortunately, however, the bonus ranks from each match are for the upcoming weekend. As a result, players can expect a higher gain in reputation levels of Saint-14.

This is useful for anyone looking to get their hands on a Trials-only weapon from the Saints' inventory.

