What are this week's (April 11 - April 15, 2023) Mythic Affixes in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

One of the best parts of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is Mythic dungeons. The challenge is terrific, as is the variety of Mythic Affixes. These change regularly, though each season has an assortment of them that you’re likely going to see from week to week. When Tuesday's server maintenance ends, players will have a new set of potential affixes.

Each of these Mythic Affixes will change how you approach each dungeon, making it more difficult than before. Of course, some of these make things more challenging than others.

Mythic Affixes for April 11 - April 15, 2023, in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

This week’s Mythic Affixes seem to be built around health pools. Bosses and enemies can have way more health, and players can deal incredible amounts of percentage damage to each other if they aren’t careful in their World of Warcraft: Dragonflight runs. Here are all of the current offerings that players are going to see in their dungeons:

Tyrannical: All bosses have 30% more health. Bosses and their minions also deal 15% increased damage.

Spiteful: Non-boss enemy corpses have Fiends rise up from them. These will pursue players at pure random.

Quaking: Players will occasionally create shockwaves around them, that deal damage and interrupt nearby allies. The Quake triggers after 2.5 seconds and inflicts 40% of a player's maximum health to all nearby allies within five yards.

Thundering: Enemies have 5% more health. Players are periodically overcharged with primal power in combat, thanks to Raszageth's storm. Failure to discharge it can have "stunning consequences". That will apply to Mythic+ keys level 10 and above.

Of course, this all depends on what level of key you’re running for your Mythic+ runs in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

The Seasonal Mythic Affix is Thundering, for Level 10+ keys. So if you’re going for really challenging runs, know that this awaits you in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Tyrannical is your level 2 Mythic bosses, and makes bosses and their minions significantly more challenging. A strong tank can overcome 15% increased damage, but heals will also need to be solid. Spiteful comes in at level 4, and the best solution is to CC them and slow them down.

They will lose health over time, but they’re incredibly dangerous to your team in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. Quaking can start appearing at a rank 7 key, and the notion that a player in your party could hit allies for 40% of their maximum health is incredibly disconcerting. It’s important to know the range of this ability and make sure nobody is caught in it.

Thankfully, as long as you keep your distance in dungeons, this is one you can easily just ignore and keep playing. Don’t underestimate this Mythic Affix, though. Just make sure to keep your distance to avoid wipes.

Thundering is this season’s primary affix, and shows up in 10+ runs in WoW. Thanks to the storm of Raszageth, every 75 seconds, it will trigger and spawn circles on the ground that stun you and deal damage. Afterward, party members will get the Primal Overlord buff, which gives a 30% increase in healing/damage.

You’ll also have a few Mark of Lightning or Mark of Wind debuffs - always two of one and three of the other. It’s imperative to walk next to a player who has the opposite, to cleanse them off. If you don’t do this within 15 seconds, everyone gets stunned for five seconds and takes a large amount of damage.

