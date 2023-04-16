Diablo 4 went on open beta and a couple of test weekends to fetch some feedback from players and according to their plans, users have reviewed their game for certain improvements. They have currently released post-beta patch notes which state that the title is set to feature numerous changes and improvements to the Dungeons and Classes as well as some quality-of-life modifications before its initial release on June 6 this year.

Official Diablo 4 post-beta review notes

Dungeons

Dungeon Layouts

It was one of the most common pieces of feedback, with players stating that they were backtracking inside certain dungeons. Developers have optimized multiple dungeons across every zone to minimize the need for backtracking. The list of dungeons in the Fractured Peaks zone that received layout updates is as follows:

Caldera Gate

Defiled Catacombs

Derelict Lodge

Forbidden City

Hoarfrost Demise

Immortal Emanation

Kor Dragan Barracks

Maulwood

Rimescar Caverns

Dungeon Events

The chance for an Event to spawn inside of a dungeon has increased from 10% to 60%

Dungeon Gameplay

To reduce the need to backtrack, small numbers of straggling monsters will seek out the player to help complete the Kill All Monsters objective.

When Animus is gathered, the player and nearby allies will:

Gain 10 Resource.

Reduce all active Cooldowns by 1 second.

Depositing Animus channel time was reduced from 3 to 0 seconds.

The time to Rescue was reduced from 3 to 1.5 seconds.

All Rescue objectives now drop a Health Potion upon completion.

While carrying the Ancient's Statue, Bloodstone, Mechanical Box, or Stone Carving, you will receive a Momentum bonus granting a 25% move speed increase to you and nearby allies.

Pedestals have had their channel time reduced from 2 to 0 seconds.

Returning a Portable Object to its Pedestal now fully restores Health, Resource, Potions, and resets cooldowns for all nearby players.

All doors will now generate a minimap ping when they are opened.

All Structure Objectives in dungeons now have additional combat mechanics players must overcome.

Classes

General

Effects like Stun and Freeze can be applied to Elite Monsters twice as long before they become Unstoppable.

Reviewed class skills to confirm that all classes have access to sufficient skills that remove control impairing effects.

Many Legendary Powers have had updates to their effectiveness.

Barbarian

A flat 10% passive damage reduction has been added for the Barbarian Class. Some Skill Tree passives had their damage reduction effects reduced to compensate.

The Whirlwind Skill now deals more damage and consumes more Fury.

The Double Swing Skill Enhancement refunds its full Fury cost when used on Stunned or Knocked Down enemies.

Druid

Companion Skills will now deal heavily increased damage.

All Ultimate Skills have had their cooldowns reduced.

Usability improvements have been made to Maul and Pulverize.

Using a non-Shapeshifting Skill will transform a Druid back into their human form.

Necromancer

Summoned Minions will die more often, requiring players to utilize Corpses more often.

Many bonuses in the Book of the Dead have had their stats increased.

The damage dealt by the Corpse Explosion skill has been reduced.

The brightness of the Skeletal Warriors and Mages has been reduced.

Rogue

Upgrades for Subterfuge Skills have had their bonuses increased.

Multiple passive Skills have had their bonuses increased.

All Imbuement Skills have had their cooldowns increased.

Sorcerer

Charged Bolt’s damage was increased and the Mana cost to cast has decreased.

Decreased the damage of Chain Lightning and reduced its effectiveness against Bosses.

Decreased the cooldown for the Incinerate Skill’s Enchantment bonus.

Firewalls will now spawn underneath enemies more frequently when using its Enchantment bonus.

Increased the Lucky Hit chance for the Meteor Skill’s Enchantment bonus.

UI

Fixed an issue where the built-in Screen Reader was not reading key prompts, game options details, and other UI text.

Fixed an issue where actions could not be bound to the mouse wheel.

Fixed an issue where Evade couldn’t be bound to the right Analog Stick on controller.

Chat will now display on the left side of the screen when using the centered action bar configuration.

A character's stats will be displayed by default when players click the Materials & Stats button within their Inventory.

The Move and Interact inputs can now be mapped to one button while the Primary Attack input is mapped to a secondary button.

The sans serif font used in-game has been replaced with a new serif font.

Encounters

Fixed multiple issues that allowed bosses, like the Butcher, to become unresponsive.

The Butcher has been re-evaluated for difficulty and will present a greater challenge in World Tiers III and IV.

Bosses such as T’chort, Malnok, Vhenard, and others were reevaluated for melee character difficulty, resulting in changes to attacks and fight mechanics.

Fixed an issue where Vampire Brutes using the Shadow Enchant affix would chain-cast Impale.

Cellars

Increased the chance for a dungeon Event to occur in Cellars.

Cellars will now consistently reward a chest upon completion.

Fixed an issue where Cellars would prematurely be marked as complete.

Fixed an issue where the guaranteed elite monster would be absent from a Cellar.

General Quality of Life

Fixed an issue where players could increase attack speed by move-canceling attacks early.

Fixed an issue where characters weren’t immune and untargetable after loading into an area.

The Reset Dungeon button has been disabled.

Fixed an issue that caused Gale Valley and Serac Rapture to have fewer monsters than intended until the campaign quests in those territories were completed.

Diablo 4 will receive its initial release on June 6 this year.

