All 5 major companions in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, ranked

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is a complete package that not only offers an expansive world for exploration but also provides various gameplay mechanics that aid players along the journey. The protagonist, Link, is not alone in his quest to find the princess as players can leverage the abilities of five sages or companions in exploration and combat.

Each of the five companions provides a unique power that can turn the tides of battle in the player’s favor. However, some companions have better abilities when compared to each other. Players will need to complete the corresponding temples in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to unlock their abilities.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. It also contains light spoilers regarding the game.

Ranking Tulin and other major companions in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

5) Sidon

Players can unlock Sidon’s ability after completing the Water Temple in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Sidon’s ability creates a water barrier around Link that shields him from a single attack from any foe. Its only advantage is that players are guarded against stronger attacks from bosses.

Owing to its defensive nature, it is hard to give Sidon’s ability any priority. Players can upgrade all their companions by using Sage’s Will, which makes it important to list out the best abilities. Players can use this water barrier in hectic boss fights, but they should be aware that it fades after a while if Link is not attacked.

4) Yunobo

Yunobo charges forward dealing fire damage (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Since Yunobo is a fire sage, players must successfully complete The Fire Temple to gain its powers. This companion morphs into a circular boulder and dashes in a particular direction, dealing fire damage. While this ability has its uses in both combat scenarios and exploration sections with blocked entrances, it pales in comparison with the others on this list.

Yunobo’s ability can be used against weaker foes and can give players a bit of time to recuperate from enemy attacks.

Players can certainly have a great time with Yunobo’s ability for a while, but it would have been great if there were more variations to it or if it did more damage.

3) Tulin

Tulin grants the Gust ability (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Tulin possesses the Gust ability which helps players to glide for longer. Players can leverage its power after finishing The Wind Temple.

This ability is quite handy during exploration especially when one wishes to cover vast distances using the paraglider. Players are assured to have a continuous flight as they can use this ability when the paraglider's stamina is on the brink of exhaustion.

However, its usability in combat is limited to knocking back weaker adversaries. It is futile against formidable bosses as it won’t produce the knockback effect on them. Therefore, this ability is far more reliable for players during the exploration phases.

2) Riju

Riju is also called The Sage of Lightning. As the name implies, this companion's ability unleashes a devastating lightning strike on enemies. Players who don't prefer bows must definitely use one since they can only use the lightning strike in tandem with an arrow.

Players must first complete The Lightning Temple to acquire Riju’s ability. The power is not only effective against a single enemy but is capable of dealing significant damage to a swarm of foes.

Players are recommended to resort to this power when getting overwhelmed by enemies or dealing with one of the bosses in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

1) Mineru

Players can pilot this Construct mech (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

It is possible that some The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom fans may not be aware of a fifth Sage called Mineru. Players can leverage her abilities in the later stages upon completing the Spirit Temple. Her ability to summon a robot/mech Construct that Link can pilot makes her the best companion to have along the journey.

The Construct possesses two arms that can wreak havoc in combat scenarios. The mech can also be used in exploration like traversing lava, water, and more. Another great aspect is that players can attach Zonai Devices (like fans, shock emitter, flame emitter, and more) to it to make it more lethal.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom comprises new abilities for Link, such as Ultrahand, Recall, and Fuse, which can be used in myriad ways to tackle puzzles and defeat enemies with ease.

