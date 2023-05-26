All Link abilities in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, ranked

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom carries over a lot of elements from Breath of the Wild, but also makes multiple additions to make sure that the sequel to the action-adventure title feels fresh. One of the things that the new game adds is a bunch of abilities, which play a significant role in getting through the challenges that are presented to you over the course of the game.

The new and old abilities combined, Link has eight in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, all of which he gets access to early on. All of them are powerful in their own ways, and most of them are indispensible.

However, some are slightly more useful than others in a wider variety of situations. This article will take a look at all the abilities Link can use in the game and rank them in order of overall power and usefulness.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Links' abilities in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom ranked from least to most useful

5) Auto-build

By using Auto-build, you will be able to recreate any object that you had earlier built using the Ultrahand ability in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. As you progress through the game, you will also receive schematic maps that you can use to construct machines that you hadn't built before using this mechanic.

Once you have build something one time, the only thing that you need to expend to build it again is Zonaite energy. You can get access to this ability relatively early on in the game, but you will only get the best use out of it in the more advanced stages. That is when you will have more complex machines to build to fight against stronger enemies.

4) Ascend

Ascend in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom lets you travel through large blocks of material and emerge on the other side, as long as can stand immediately underneath it. This can be quite useful when certain doors are locked, but you can get underneath it and then access it using the ability.

The reason why Ascend is this low on the list is because of its situational nature. While it can be quite useful in optimal situation, you will not be able to use it whenever you want to.

3) Fuse

The Fuse ablity allows you to attach materials to an equipped weapon or shield to enhance it. It is possible to undo the fusion, but that means the material that has been attached will be automatically destroyed. You can obtain it early on in the game from the In-isa Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The ability is extremely useful in navigating around weapon durability, which is one of the biggest drawbacks of the title. It also helps you get through way too many situations and helps you make up for certain lacks in your inventory by using creative solutions.

2) Recall

Recall is one of the newly introduced abilities in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. This ability lets you control the flow of time: pause it and rewind it. What makes this ability nearly broken is the fact that it allows you to keep moving and use other abilities like Ultrahand while you are using Recall.

There are plenty of Shrines in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, where you will need to use Recall to complete the trial of the Shrine. Moreover, Recall can also be used as an excellent mobility tool, which is perhaps its biggest claim to fame. It makes your job in crossing wide gaps, or climbing high places easier as you have to join less pieces together using Ultrahand to make a bridge or ladder.

1) Ultrahand

Ultrahand is one of the greatest gifts given by the developers to The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom players. It lets you pick things up in their immediate proximity using a magical force and move them around according to their need. It also lets you join one article with another to create fascinating objects or even machines.

Ultrahand is by far the most widely used ability in the game, and you will need it virtually every single step of the game. Whether it is to build a cart or cross a river, it is everywhere, making it the most useful ability in the game.

