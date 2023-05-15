How to unlock and use Autobuild in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has blown away gamers with its immense scale and scope. In addition to a familiar yet tweaked rendition of the surface of Hyrule to explore, the game allows building various contraptions using the new Ultrahanad ability. From makeshift fan-powered boats to full-on vehicles with weapon attachments, the surprises keep on piling.

However, the crafting can take some getting used to. During the early hours, you will often have to endure the tedious task of assembling the same craft or vehicle repeatedly.

Thankfully, Nintendo has offered a solution to this problem with Autobuild, one of the new elements introduced in the game. As the name suggests, it automatically creates previously made Ultrahand projects, provided all materials are accounted for. Here's how you unlock it in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Unlocking Autobuild in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom involves a bossfight

It is no surprise that there are many discoveries to be made in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The most obvious ones — and also a highlight of the game — are the Sky Islands. However, after progressing through the narrative, it becomes clear that a whole new sandbox environment exists beneath the surface of the kingdom. Accessible through chasms that emerged after the cataclysmic event known as the Upheaval, these underground entrances lead to a pitch-black world full of dangers.

This is where the Autobuild ability resides in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Before diving into the depths, there are some must-haves to consider. Since the depths have no light, it is recommended to stock up on arrows, bows, and plenty of Brightbloom seeds. The latter is a unique plant material often encountered in caves on the surface and can be thrown at a target location to illuminate its vicinity. Furthermore, it is recommended to have the Paraglider unlocked, as getting underground without it is impossible.

This is one of the many underground entrances in Hyrule (Image via YouTube: Austin John Plays)

Once that is done, proceed to the Great Plateau, where four chasms lead underground. One of the easier ones is the Great Plateau North Chasm at the coordinates -0665, -1516, 0066. It will be pitch-dark on touching down, so be sure to use some Brightbloom for visibility. There will be a bunch of vehicle parts that you can use to create a vehicle with a light attachment. Build it if you wish and follow the path onwards.

The destination, the Great Abandoned Central Mine, is visible ahead as it is the only man-made structure emitting light in the area. Before heading there, though, be sure to activate the Nogukoyk Lightroot to the right. These giant tree roots illuminate not just the surroundings but a large chunk of the Depths. With that done, move on to the mine in the distance.

A surprise encounter awaits in the mine (Image via YouTube: Austin John Plays)

After reaching the entrance, a familiar Zonai Ultrahand seal should be visible inside. Touch it to activate the Steward Construct that will grant Link the Autobuild ability. This will be followed by a short hands-on demonstration of how to use the ability by assembling a basic vehicle. The Autobuild menu is divided into three parts. One each for Favorite contraptions, Blueprints acquired through exploration, and History. The former allows pinning up to eight favorite builds, while the latter stores the last 30 creations.

However, get ready for a surprise boss fight immediately after, featuring the returning Yiga Clan. The group's leader Master Kohga aims to take his revenge on Link after the hero cast him underground in The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. This initiates a bossfight with Link facing the leader atop a spiked vehicle. It can pose a bit of a challenge if you are low on stamina and hearts, so we recommend having good gear and character upgrades before hunting down the Autobuild ability.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is out now exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

