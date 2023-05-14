5 reasons why a Nintendo Switch port of GTA 5 is possible

GTA 5 is undoubtedly the most popular game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise and is still going strong. Rockstar Games initially launched the game in 2013 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles, and its latest version, Expanded, and Enhanced, was released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles in 2022. The game is currently available on seven different platforms. However, the gaming studio has yet to release it on the Nintendo Switch. The video gaming industry is rapidly expanding, and more and more players are gravitating toward handheld portable consoles.

Rockstar Games is known for taking advantage of various gaming platforms in the past, and fans are still hoping for a Nintendo Switch port of the latest game. This article outlines five reasons GTA 5 may be released on the Nintendo Switch shortly.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why Rockstar Games should consider porting GTA 5 to Nintendo Switch

1) GTA 5 is still in demand

The first and most important reason is that the game is still massively popular, with thousands of regular active players worldwide. Grand Theft Auto 5 may be the only game that has endured three console generations and is still in demand. Thanks to the mods, it has enormous player bases across all major gaming platforms, including PC.

The demand for this critically acclaimed, widely popular game is far from over, and Rockstar Games should consider expanding its horizon to new player bases. Many fans also want a GTA 5 mobile version on Android and iOS platforms.

2) Other competitors already have the game in their catalog

While the Nintendo Switch has yet to receive an official port of the game, other handheld consoles, such as the Steam Deck, already have it in their catalog. Although it uses the PC port from the Steam store, the Deck is considered a handheld console and is the first in the category to do so.

This puts the Switch behind the competition, and both Nintendo and Rockstar Games should consider porting GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced to platforms other than the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

3) Portable gaming is the future of the gaming industry

With the passage of time and the advancement of technology, consumers are looking for more and more convenient ways to enjoy their entertainment. Gaming is one of the first industries to experience this shift.

While mobile gaming has long dominated the market, major players such as Sony and Valve have begun to offer their titles on portable consoles. Rockstar Games should also be the early bird and release GTA 5 on Nintendo Switch before others take over the territory.

4) Nintendo Switch has a massive unexplored market

Since its initial release in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has amassed a massive player base. According to their official website, the company has sold 125.62 million units of the console as of March 31, 2023. However, Rockstar Games has yet to release GTA 5 for this massive market, which has the potential to increase the game's popularity even further.

The Switch market could be a game changer for the gaming studio, as it would be its first official portable release of GTA 5. This could also result in increased profits from the 2013 title.

5) Nintendo Switch already has several Rockstar-created games

Although Rockstar has shown no signs of releasing the game on the Nintendo Switch, it already has several titles ported to the platform. GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas from the 3D Universe, and their Definitive Editions from the HD version of Grand Theft Auto Universe, are already available on Switch.

Since the Definitive Edition titles require more hardware power than the 2013 title, it implies that the console can also run the latter. Therefore, fans eagerly await the game's release on the Nintendo Switch as soon as possible.

