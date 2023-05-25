5 best uses of Link's Recall ability in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom not only comprises a rich narrative experience but also provides a variety of unique abilities to the protagonist, Link. Each power can be used creatively to solve puzzles, explore the varied locales of Hyrule, and even combat enemies. Link’s Recall ability is one of the new additions in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and it allows players to rewind the time for a specific object.

Zelda fans can acquire this ability upon completion of a quest named Closed Door that involves the Temple of Time. After getting accustomed to the ability in the early parts of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, players are free to use it as they wish. There are, however, some best ways to utilize it.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions and may contain spoilers for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Gaining an edge in combat and 4 other great uses of Link’s Recall ability in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

1) Solving puzzles

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom boasts 152 shrines across Hyrule;, and most of them involve puzzle-solving instances. Recall ability can serve the players well in rewinding certain mechanisms allowing Link to progress further in the game and eventually complete the shrines.

Apart from shrines, some temples in the game, like the Wind Temple, require players to activate turbines. They will come across a location in this temple that can be accessed using the Recall ability on the gear mechanism on which Link can then stand and proceed to the next area.

2) Gaining an edge in combat

Jhent @DrWalker777 #Zelda Recall is hands down the best ability in this game #TearsOfTheKingdom Recall is hands down the best ability in this game #TearsOfTheKingdom #Zelda https://t.co/87DUKuNZZG

The added advantage of using the Recall ability is the momentary pause in the game, allowing one to scout the enemies in the battle. This is useful in instances wherein foes are overwhelming players, and they wish to take a momentary breather to recuperate. One thing to note is that players cannot move Link until the reversal is performed, but the camera can be panned.

Apart from pausing time, one can use the enemy’s objects against them by resorting to Recall. There are myriad adversaries in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom that can hurl objects at Link like boulders, spiked iron spheres, and more whose time can be reversed. Chances are that the object under the influence of Recall may even hit one of the enemies in its path.

3) Traversing the fallen debris

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



You can use Recall as a way to reach the sky islands above Hyrule! With his new ability in The Legend of #Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom , Recall, Link can reverse an object’s movement.You can use Recall as a way to reach the sky islands above Hyrule! With his new ability in The Legend of #Zelda: #TearsOfTheKingdom, Recall, Link can reverse an object’s movement.You can use Recall as a way to reach the sky islands above Hyrule! https://t.co/g3Y3i5vs9M

Players will come across some rocks or debris that fall onto the ground. One can use Recall on such rocks and travel upwards akin to an elevator. It is necessary to first hop onto the desired rock and then use Recall to be propelled upwards. There is a limit to using this ability which is denoted by a blue circular meter in the middle of the screen.

One such instance can be experienced while repairing one of the broken Skyview Towers called Eldin Canyon Tower. Players will find a rock dropping on the ground and can climb onto it and use Recall to propel it into the sky and then glide across to access the aforementioned tower.

4) Acquiring fallen objects

Players can grab objects that fall down the inclined terrain (Image via Nintendo)

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom comprises varied terrain types, including slopes and slanting landscapes. If some fans defeat a foe and the dropped loot begins trickling down the slope, it may get lost forever. This is where the Recall ability can work its magic and enable players to target any dropped loot.

Once targeted, players can rewind its path, thereby bringing it to its original position. One can easily engage in combat on slant terrain and not worry about losing the loot owing to the game's physics. It is particularly beneficial when collecting any rare ingredient for cooking in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

5) Attaching fans to the Wing mid-flight

One can attach a Zonai Fan to the Wing mid-flight using Recall (Image via Nintendo)

Players can leverage a plethora of devices that can be obtained from the Zonai Device Dispensers present across various spots in Hyrule. One such object is the Wing which can be used to cover vast distances aerially. Some might find the default speed of the Wing too slow for their taste. In such a scenario, players can activate Recall and rewind the Wing along its traveled path.

During this transition, one can easily select the Zonai Fan (from the inventory) and quickly use the Ultrahand ability to attach it to the back of the Wing. This trick will require some practice to be executed faster since there is a time limit associated with Recall, as mentioned earlier.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom encourages creativity in devising one’s own solutions, and a single ability can be used in many ways. Apart from Recall, another useful ability is Ultrahand which can be used to create numerous objects like rafts to cross freezing cold waters.

