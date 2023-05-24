How to cross freezing cold waters in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom features a variety of locales in its expansive open world of Hyrule. You will come across locations containing hidden rewards in the form of gear, resources, and more during your exploration. You might face hurdles when traversing certain locations, which can involve crossing freezing cold waters in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

While it may be enticing to simply cross the water by swimming, it is not an ideal method to do so since the low temperature affects Link’s health. You can create a raft using logs and cross the cold waters easily in the game.

Create a raft to cross freezing cold waters in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are various locations with different terrain types in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You must leverage all the tools in the game to traverse them, with some instances requiring creative solutions, crossing the freezing cold waters being one of them.

Link’s Ultrahand ability can be a lifesaver in such a situation, and you can use it to create your own raft. You will need some logs, which can be obtained from chopping down trees in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You can then use Ultrahand to attach two or more logs together.

You can create a raft using logs and Zonai Fans (Image via Nintendo)

Once the base is ready, all you need is Zonai Fans which can be acquired from the Zonai Device Dispensers scattered across the game world. You must use Zonai Charges at these dispensers to obtain fans and other devices.

You can acquire these charges by defeating Construct enemies in the game. It is ideal to accumulate charges first and then head to the dispensers, which allows you to gain more items from them.

You can use Ultrahand to place Zonai Fans on the logs. Although one fan is sufficient, you can place two on the logs if you wish. Resort to the Ultrahand ability and place the logs on or near the water body you wish to cross. You can then hit the fan with any one of your weapons to start it.

You should be able to cross the freezing cold waters easily using this raft. All Zonai Devices consume energy, including the fans; hence, it is ideal to possess upgraded Energy Cells in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom so that the fans function longer. You can peruse this guide on upgrading these cells and getting the most out of them.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming

From designing mecha to exploring challenging shrines, Nintendo knocked this one out of the park.

bit.ly/42QXxMN The Legend of #Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom is finally here on the Switch! Link's latest outing brings a compelling story and incredible gameplay together.From designing mecha to exploring challenging shrines, Nintendo knocked this one out of the park. The Legend of #Zelda #TearsOfTheKingdom is finally here on the Switch! Link's latest outing brings a compelling story and incredible gameplay together. From designing mecha to exploring challenging shrines, Nintendo knocked this one out of the park.bit.ly/42QXxMN https://t.co/eVjYZoqT8d

Additionally, when you come across regions with lower temperatures, you can cook cold-resistant foods in the game to combat the effects of such hazardous conditions.

Poll : 0 votes