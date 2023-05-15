How to use the Recall ability in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gives you control of one of the most beloved gaming protagonists, Link. Like the previous title, this game offers an expansive world to explore wherein you will come across varied locations and puzzles requiring the adept use of Link’s abilities. Some new powers are introduced in the game, like the Recall ability.

As the name suggests, the Recall ability is analogous to rewinding the time for a targeted object in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. There are several shrines in the game that require you to solve some puzzles and reward you with certain abilities. You must therefore complete one of them to obtain Recall.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom guide: Using Link’s Recall ability

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom incentivizes exploration and encourages you to leverage all the gameplay elements to craft your own unique experience. The game does this by offering you several tools and abilities to tackle the myriad puzzle-solving sections and traversing locations with varied terrain types.

You can choose from a variety of powers, with one of them being the Recall ability that rewinds the time for the targeted object. You must first unlock this ability by completing the Nachoyah Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You will get accustomed to this ability by solving puzzles in this shrine.

You can use the following steps to use the Recall ability:

Hold the L button on Nintendo Switch to bring up the radial menu. Select the Recall ability from this wheel. Aim at the desired object and then press the A key (you will get a prompt on the screen) to execute it.

You can take your time to execute these steps since the game gets paused when you activate Recall giving you ample time to aim at the desired object. You can use this ability when you spot rocks/debris falling from the sky. Link can hop onto the rock and leverage this ability to rewind the rock upwards, acting as an elevator for you.

You can use the Recall ability to rewind the time for the target object (Image via Nintendo)

You will encounter such an instance when repairing one of the Skyview towers named Eldin Canyon. It is worth noting that there is a timer associated with this ability which is signified by a blue circular meter that appears on the screen upon activation of Recall.

Despite being a rewind power, you won’t be able to impact anything else or respawn defeated foes since Recall only affects the targeted object. Another new ability you can leverage in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is Ultrahand, and you can read all about it in this guide on the best Ultrahand builds and tips.

This game has received positive reviews from critics and fans since it builds upon the previous title while simultaneously delivering a robust narrative. You can go through our team’s review of this Zelda title to dive deeper into all its aspects.

