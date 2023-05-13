The brand new The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom released for the global audience on May 12, 2023. This Nintendo-exclusive title is the sequel to the extremely beloved The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild. As you can probably tell, you will find many features from the previous title in the new one. One of them is the concept of weapon durability.

All weapons in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom have a fixed shelf (or in-hand) life, which makes the game quite interesting because you will have to be constantly on your feet looking for new stuff to add to your handy sword. You will not be able to play through the entire game with the one overpowered weapon you manage to find in the game. This is known as weapon durability.

However, like the previous title, there is a way for you to be able to circumnavigate this (albeit only temporarily) by fusing items onto your weapons to make it last longer than it would have.

How to make your weapons last longer in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The process of Fusing lets you add items to your weapons in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, which can have different effects on how the weapon works, one of them being an increased life. Once again, note that this increase will only be marginal and depend on what item you try to Fuse. In fact, there is also a possibility of Fusing the wrong kind of item and causing your healthy weapon to burn down immediately.

The re-emergence of Ganondorf in the realm has made it so that some materials are afflicted with a condition called Gloom, which reduces their potency and durability. This category of materials includes metals, which would otherwise be primary candidates for strong weapons.

That being said, there is a particular category of weapons belonging to the Zonai people that are not affected by the Gloom condition. You will find Zonite swords on the sky islands, giving you excellent battle results.

What items help boost weapon durability in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Diamonds are the best items that help you increase the durability of your weapons in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. In addition to that, they also increase its attacking potency by 20 points of damage. In addition to this, you can also add rubies and sapphires to your weapons.

It might also interest you to know that you can save the fused elements when your weapon is about to disintegrate if you un-Fuse them before they fall apart. To do so, you have to go to Tarrey Town and speak to Pelison, who will help you save your precious stones.

On the other hand, fusing decayed elements can be quite detrimental to your weapon's health, even causing it to break down instantly.

