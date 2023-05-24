How to complete Kudanisar Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has a lot of fun activities to do, one of them being finding different Shrines and solving the trials inside them to collect rewards. One such reward, Light of Blessing, can be exchanged for increased health and stamina, making visiting Shrines an essential activity in the game. The Kudanisar Shrine is one of the 120 Shrines on the surface of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

This guide will tell you how you can reach the location and easily pass the trial of the Shrine to collect your rewards and Light of Blessing.

Location of the Kudanisar Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Kudanisar Shrine location The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (Image via Nintendo)

The Kudanisar Shrine is situated on the northern fringes of the Gerudo Desert. It's precise coordinates are -4168, -2144, 0050. You can reach the area easily by gliding south-south-west from the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower.

Bridging the Sands: Solution to the Kudanisar Shrine trial in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

You can follow these steps to easily traverse through the sandy vastness of the Kudanisar Shrine:

1) As you enter, you will see a wooden plank; use Ultrahand to place it on the quicksand and jump on it to cross the first two sections.

2) For the third section, you will want to use it like a ramp to climb the fence. Use Ultrahand to place it obliquely against the fence and run through the sands (with your stamina bar intact) to cross this section.

3) The next section has moving planks to help you cross and time your jumps accordingly. There is also a Construct for you to beat here.

4) You will encounter a ladder when you reach the next island. Climb on it, and you will find a switch. Stand on it to launch a ball. Once it is launched, you have to use Recall to track it back to the point of launch and then use Ultrahand to pick it from there and place it on the bowl-like switch.

5) This will open up the entrance to the final section of the Shrine containing the Light of Blessing. However, before you collect that, you should go down from the platform and open the two chests that this Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has for you.

6) As you get down from the raised platform, you will see a Zonai floating vehicle. Board it and head to the top-left corner of the room. Over there, you will see another one of the same vehicles. Use Ultrahand to fuse it to the chest hanging by a thread before you cut it off using an arrow to ensure it doesn't sink. Pull it close to you and open it to find 10 arrows.

7) Use your vehicle to travel to the room's opposite corner, where there is another raised platform. Use Ultrahand to send the vehicle up and bring it down. Then trace back that trajectory using Recall and ride the vehicle when Recall plays it back for you to reach the elevation. Here you will find the second chest of the Shrine containing a Hasty Elixir.

8) Come down and return to the first raised platform you climbed in the Shrine to collect your Light of Blessing.

This is how you can easily get through the trial of the Kudanisar Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

