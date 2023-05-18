The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower location and how to solve it

As players explore the bountiful world of Hyrule, they will come across many discoveries in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Whether that is new gear to equip or new contraptions to create, each scenario is a joy to encounter. To maximize exploration, however, look no further than the Skyview Towers. Dotted around each region of Hyrule, these large man-made structures help protagonist Link in mapping the surrounding area. This unlocks the landscape for detailed viewing on the map, making it easier to trek across the game's perilous terrain.

This guide takes a look at the Skyview Tower located in Gerudo Highlands. Here's how to unlock it.

Trudge through a frozen tundra to reach the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The tower's entrance has been blocked (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

As with many other Skyview Towers in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, this one takes some effort to get to. It is located to the west side of the kingdom at the following coordinates: -3947, -1272, 0424. Since it is situated in a snowy region of the map, you will have to take appropriate measures to ward off the cold. That is because the game features a temperature mechanic where extreme cold or heat will deplete Link's health.

In this case, try consuming cold-resistance food to grant Link immunity to the harsh weather for a period of time. Alternately, equipping cold-resistance gear helps as well. If nothing else, using a lit torch can allow you to make your way through the cold, but this can make climbing surfaces difficult. Whatever methods you choose, arrive at the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower.

Unfortunately, the entrance has been buried under a thick layer of snow. This prevents normal entry into the tower. Thankfully, there is always a way to solve problems in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. First, check the tent nearby to find a note. Written by members of the Hudson Construction group, it suggests that there is a cave nearby. Sure enough, there is one a little to the left of the tent's location on the side of a cliff.

The cave lies just ahead (Image via YouTube/WoW Quests)

Enter to discover Meadela's Mantle Cave in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The path should lead to an underground river with a bunch of construction materials nearby. At this point, the only way ahead is to build a raft to follow the river. Simply use Ultrahand on one of the planks to make it float atop the water and then get onto it. The steady flow of the river will ensure the makeshift raft flows down the stream on its own.

As soon as you get on the raft, activate Ultrahand once again, and look to the left to see a treasure chest. Bring it over using the telekinesis ability and open it to find a Gerudo Bow. If you missed your chance, then try using Recall on the raft to rewind its path down the river. The water should eventually flow downwards to a level below, which leads to a series of pillars. Try to navigate in between the four pillars on the left and use the Ascend ability when beneath them to go up.

This takes Link right inside the tower near the terminal. Interact with it to activate the tower. Get onto the panel near the terminal to activate the mapping process, which will shoot Link upwards in the sky and have the Purah Pad scan take care of the rest. This is all you need to know about the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is available right now only on the Nintendo Switch console.

Poll : 0 votes