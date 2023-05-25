5 most difficult bosses in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom offers a world packed to the brim with secrets to uncover, rewards to find, and puzzles to solve. The game does not hesitate to present players with challenging encounters that test their combat skills and fluency with Link’s myriad abilities. One must therefore be on guard to face any difficult foe during their journey in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Players must be especially cautious against the various bosses that pose a grave threat to Link’s health. The majority of them are unique with regard to attack patterns that warrant resorting to different tactics in order to beat them. It is beneficial to make note of their patterns and leverage their weaknesses to defeat them.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions and may contain spoilers for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Demon King Ganondorf and four other formidable bosses in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

1) Mucktorok

Mucktorok is one of the most challenging bosses in the game since it possesses a nimble movement speed coupled with emitting a sludge-like substance throughout the battle. Furthermore, it controls a shark that appears along with the sludge, which adds to the uniqueness of the encounter.

You will come across this boss in the Water Temple, and you will acquire Sidon’s ability after completing the temple and defeating it. The key to winning the fight is to leverage Sidon’s attacks that aid you in clearing out the sludge and exposing Mucktorok. One can even try to fire arrows at it from a distance.

2) Seized Construct

The Seized Construct boss can be encountered in the Spirit Temple, which is devoid of any puzzle-solving sections. This Construct boss has a vast range of attacks in its arsenal that can pose a great challenge in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Furthermore, this boss battle unravels in multiple phases that warrant a bit of preparation before heading into the temple.

Seized Construct uses its arms and laser attacks which can be lethal to the game’s protagonist, Link. It is ideal first to block its punch move that pushes him toward a barbed electric fence allowing you to land some hits on it.

The second phase of this fight can be difficult as it becomes more aggressive and can even fly around the arena. Players can use the weapons it drops against it and bring it down to the ground.

3) Queen Gibdo

Players will encounter this massive boss after solving the puzzles in the Lightning Temple in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. One must prepare for two phases of the fight with Queen Gibdo, who resorts to charged attacks, tornadoes, and spitting mud. Players can leverage Riju’s lightning ability to damage this boss significantly in the first phase.

The second phase involves multiple enemies swarming the players, which increases the challenge. One must focus on destroying purple-colored hives in the arena first and then use the Riju Sage’s lightning ability to deplete Queen Gibdo’s health. Players can shoot arrows when the boss goes airborne and keep a safe distance from the tornadoes.

4) King Gleeok

King Gleeok is one of the hardest bosses players will face in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. It resembles a dragon with three heads, each dealing a different elemental damage to Link, like Shock, Fire, and Frost. The key to winning this fight is to aim at each head with arrows fused with items that leverage the element's weakness.

The head that shoots out Ice can be hit with arrows fused with Fire Fruit, the one with fire elemental damage can be struck by arrows combined with Ice Fruit (or White Jelly), and the head that deals shock can be hit with Gibdo Bones attached to arrows. Players must use the air drafts in the second phase to reach closer to the airborne King Gleeok and then attack it.

5) Demon King Ganondorf

Players must use all their combat knowledge in the fight against Demon King Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. In the multiple-phase battle with him, players must face him in his normal form first, wherein he wields a sword. The Flurry Rush move is ideal to tackle this phase. Ganondorf will switch between different weapons, like a club and spear, in the next section of the battle.

The final phase is the toughest to survive since he gains a new health bar and transforms into a giant while summoning red phantoms resembling him. Once this form is dealt with, players will witness his Demon Dragon form, wherein they must damage his weak points. Destroying the crystal on his head will conclude the fight in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom offers many tools to compensate for the challenging encounters. Players must proactively increase Link’s health and stamina by gaining Light of Blessings from completing the myriad shrines to have an easier time encountering these formidable opponents.

