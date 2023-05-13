How to upgrade health in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

When starting out, you have a really large health bar in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. However, by the time the prologue ends, you are left with a very small bar of health. The amount of health you have is directly proportional to the number of hits you can take, and because of this, it's important that you upgrade your health as much as you can.

The health bar is denoted by a number of hearts in the game. Here's how you can increase your hearts in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

How to increase your health in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Unlike stamina in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, there is just one way in which you can increase hearts. During the initial stages of the game, it does not matter that much, but as you progress through the levels, a higher number of hearts will definitely make the game easier.

To increase the number of hearts you have, you will have to first collect four Light of Blessings. These can be collected by completing Shrines. In the starting area, there are three different shrines that you'll have to explore and interact with. Interestingly enough, you'll unlock abilities like the Ultrahand ability when you complete your very first Shrine in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

So head into these Shrines, solve the puzzles within them, and defeat the enemies within. After that, make your way to the glowing structure at the end and interact with it. When you do this, you'll receive a Light of Blessing. After you've collected four such blessings, you'll have to make your way to a Goddess Statue. These statues can be found in every major city in the game. Alternatively, there's one inside the Temple of Time, and you can always fast travel to that spot. Interact with the statue, and you'll be able to select either a health or a stamina upgrade in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

Unfortunately, there's no other method to increase your hearts in the game. Yes, you have different health potions available, and you can also eat different foods, both cooked and raw, that restore your health. However, these won't increase the number of hearts you have.

You'll need to strike a balance between upgrading hearts and stamina. If you solely prioritize increasing your hearts, you may struggle with activities that require stamina, such as swimming. On the other hand, if you focus entirely on stamina, you will be squishy, and even the weakest enemies will be able to knock you out in a shot or two.

