Starfield skills leaked and ranks explored: Scanning, Robotics, and more

The last few days have seen a slew of leaks for Starfield, an upcoming sci-fi open-world RPG title from Bethesda Game Studios. One of these rumors is centered around a handful of skills. In line with other games developed by this studio, players will invest in various abilities throughout the course of Starfield to mold their custom character as they desire.

Note: This article includes spoilers for Starfield's gameplay.

All leaked skills and their tiers in Starfield

The new skills set to appear in Starfield are as follows, alongside their in-game descriptions and ranks. It should be noted that players will need to use skill points to unlock these abilities and their higher tiers.

1) Scanning: "While anyone can use a ship's scanner, it takes a skilled operator to find hard-to-find planetary resources or uncover the details of nearby ships."

Rank 1: You can detect uncommon inorganic resources on planet and moon surfaces, and as more information about ships in space.

Rank 2: You can detect rare inorganic resources on planet and moon surfaces, and more specific information about ships in space.

Rank 3: You can detect exotic inorganic resources on planet and moon surfaces, and gain better combat information on ships in space.

Rank 4: You can detect unique inorganic resources on planet and moon surfaces, and gain a complete list of cargo on ships in space.

2) Medicine: "Through advancements in medical training and technology has humanity been able to withstand the galaxy's many dangers."

Rank 1: Med Packs, Trauma Packs, and Emergency Kits restore 10% additional Health 10% faster.

Rank 2: Med Packs, Trauma Packs, and Emergency Kits restore 20% additional Health 20% faster.

Rank 3: Med Packs, Trauma Packs, and Emergency Kits restore 30% additional Health 30% faster.

Rank 4: Med Packs, Trauma Packs, and Emergency Kits restore 50% additional Health 50% faster, and have a chance to cure an affliction.

3) Robotics: "In an age where robots and autonomous turrets are employed in a combat capacity, the study of robotics can be instrumental in gaining a tactical edge."

Rank 1: You deal 10% more damage to Robots and Turrets. You can force a target robot up to 10 levels higher than you to stop fighting for a limited time.

Rank 2: You deal 20% more damage to Robots and Turrets. You can force a target robot up to 10 levels higher than you to flee for a limited time.

Rank 3: You deal 30% more damage to Robots and Turrets. You can force a target robot up to 10 levels higher than you to attack their allies for a limited time.

Rank 4: You can force a target robot up to 10 levels higher than you to obey commands for a limited time.

4) Concealment: "Few skills capture the imagination like the ability to remain undetected, used by assassins, special forces operatives, and simple thieves alike for centuries."

Rank 1: You no longer set off enemy mines. Ranged sneak attacks do 2.5x normal damage and your melee sneak attacks do 4x normal damage.

Rank 2: Running with sneaking doesn't affect stealth. Ranged sneak attacks do 3x normal damage and your melee sneak attacks do 5x normal damage.

Rank 3: You gain a Chameleon-like ability when completely still and sneaking.Ranged sneak attacks do 3.5x normal damage and your melee sneak attacks do 8x normal damage.

Rank 4: Engaging stealth causes distant enemies to lose you. Ranged sneak attacks do 4x normal damage and your melee sneak attacks do 10x normal damage.

Each skill helps cater to different playstyles in Starfield. Max Rank Scanning should let players see all precious cargo aboard other ships in space. With Robotics, players will be able to command bots to do their bidding for a short while. Interestingly, Concealment seems to be the most overpowered of this bunch — perhaps unsurprisingly for a Bethesda game yet again.

With 10 times the standard melee damage at the highest tier, sneaky snipers armed with powerful melee equipment that can disappear at a whim will likely dominate galaxies using a stealth build.

That is all fans know for now, thanks to this leak. Players will have to figure out different synergies when Starfield arrives next month.

Starfield launches on September 6, 2023, for the PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms