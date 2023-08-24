Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox finally sees a 2023 release window, but without split screen

Baldur's Gate 3 will be making its way to Xbox Series X/S later this year. As the game braces for a PlayStation 5 launch early next month, this information will likely make many Xbox owners happy. The title from Larian Studios has been creating a lot of headlines ever since its release and is in serious contention for the Game of the Year award.

Although Baldur's Gate 3 was not meant to be a PlayStation 5 exclusive, that was almost the case since Larian Studios was having a difficult time getting the title to work on Xbox consoles. While the game will be released on Microsoft's consoles this year, a split-screen feature won't be available on both consoles.

Baldur's Gate 3 to come to Xbox Series X/S after numerous technical roadblocks

To be more precise, the developers found it difficult to release Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox Series S because of its hardware specifications. Xbox boss Phil Spencer insisted that the game be available on both the Series X and Series S, which further delayed its launch.

While the former will have split-screen co-op once the game goes live on the console, the latter won't. It's unclear if the developers will add the functionality to the Series S at a later date.

Larian's founder Swen Vincke took to Twitter to express his excitement about the same. Although a release date is not available at this point, it should be revealed soon. For now, the developers are gearing up for a major PlayStation 5 release on September 6, which falls in line with the Starfield release.

Considering Baldur's Gate 3 has performed extremely well on PC so far, there's a high chance it will also perform well on consoles. However, this hype might die down as the days go by. The title has garnered major numbers both in terms of sales and the number of hours that players have clocked ever since it was released.

With the said console launches, the numbers are set to be higher. It will be interesting to see if there's enough hype for the game to overshadow Bethesda's Starfield.

Moreover, one can only wait and see if the game can beat the records set by Hogwarts Legacy and the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Both these titles were financially successful upon launch, although Baldur's Gate 3 could give them a run for their money in the long run.