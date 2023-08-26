Starfield ship customization leaked, offers new look at stats, upgrades and more

More Starfield leaks have begun making rounds, and this time, it concerns the ship creation. Developer Bethesda Game Studios had already confirmed ship customization to play a big role in their upcoming ambitious sci-fi RPG. New screenshots from what looks to be the ship customization screen offer an insight into various features and elements that go into creating your own space-faring vessel.

There are too many details to be summarized briefly, so let's dive into the bulk of it and see how customization potentially works in Starfield.

What aspects are included in ship customization for Starfield?

The portrayed screens align with what was shown in the official Starfield Direct showcase in June 2023. In a nutshell, players can purchase ships in the game and customize them using the Ship Builder. There are various components or modules that constitute these vast vessels. These range from the cargo bay and cockpit to the hull and engine.

Each varies in credit cost, and players can attach them to other components. Upgrading these will improve their performance, and they will also need to factor in cargo capacity, thrust, and more. There are different ship manufacturers, and each offers a different look aesthetically and functionally to the same basic parts. If the build is invalid, players will be notified as such to fix their creation.

As far as core stats go, players can view their Reactor, Crew Capacity, Jump distance (measured in light years), Shield capacity, and what looks to be weapon stats: LAS, BAL, MSL. Fuel, hull health, and cargo capacity will also need to be cared for on travels. Another aspect that was confirmed before is the Systems mechanic, which appears here as well.

Players can reroute power to six different systems simultaneously, which are as follows: LAS, BAL, MSL, ENG, SHD, and GRV. The former three are weapons (of which there are more than three varieties to choose from), and the latter three seem to refer to Engine, Shield, and Gravity, respectively.

While players will have enough juice to keep most of these well-fed, they can be boosted further at the expense of lowering resources from another system. This tradeoff can be performed on the fly and will be necessary depending on the situation. Want to reach the destination faster? Reroute power to the Engines to accomplish this.

Lastly, players can also see the sell value as well as the Mass of the ship. Players can sell or purchase ships in addition to performing Flight Checks. Overall, there seems to be enough complexity here to allow varied builds while keeping it simple enough for users to grasp, regardless of skill level. As we move forward, expect more Starfield leaks to crop up.

Players anticipating Starfield should avoid online forums and social media for the time being, at least until the game is out. The game launches in a little over a week, so gamers need not wait much longer to dive into its vast planets, rich stories, and hidden secrets. Pre-orders are also live for interested players to check out.

Starfield arrives on Xbox Series X|S and PC platforms exclusively on September 6, 2023.