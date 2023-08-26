Starfield PC and Xbox controller layout leaked, hints at new mechanics

With the launch of Starfield inching closer, leaks have begun to pop up around the internet. One of the latest depicts its controls for Xbox controller as well as PC. This was spotted by fans who then presented it on Twitter (X) and Reddit. It showcases the basics for controlling both the player as well as the spaceship they will obtain in the upcoming open-world, sci-fi RPG.

All Starfield leaked controls for PC and Xbox explored

The controls for Starfield are divided into gameplay (controlling the protagonist) and Spaceship (for flight and outer space travels). Here are the Xbox controls:

Gameplay:

D-pad: Quick Keys

Left stick: Move

Left stick (click): Sprint

Right stick: Look

Right stick (click): Melee

A: Activate

B: Sneak

Y: Jump

X: Reload/Sheathe Weapon

LB: Hand Scanner/Flashlight

LT: Secondary Attack

RB: Throw Grenade

RT: Primary Attack

LB + RB: Power

View button: Toggle POV (point-of-view)

Menu button: Data Menu

While much of this is standard for Bethesda and modern RPGs in general, some are new revelations. For one, there is a Power action, whose function is unclear as of now. But, since it activates using two buttons, it could be some sort of "ultimate" or attack that fires after a gauge or meter is replenished. The Throw Grenade action confirms that grenades will be part of the game, while the Scanner should allow for unearthing alien life.

Spaceship:

D-pad Up: Increase System Power

D-pad Down: Decrease System Power

D-Pad Left: Previous System

D-Pad Right: Next System

Left stick: Move

Left stick (click): Fire Boosters

Right stick: Look

Right stick (click): Repair

A: Select Target

B: Cancel

Y: Fire Weapon 2

X: Ship Action

LB: Open Scanner

LT: Fire Weapon 1

RB: Switch Flight Modes

RT: Fire Weapon 0

View button: Toggle POV (point-of-view)

Menu button: Data Menu

Starfield is already confirmed to have manueverable ships, and this offers insight into how they would be controlled in-game.

We are not sure yet what "Previous/Next System" refers to, but it is interesting to see there are three different weapon types as it seemingly confirms that ships will be customizable with combat equipment too. Players may also be able to switch between third and first-person view and repair ships on the fly.

Now, on to PC keyboard controls.

Gameplay:

Mouse: Look

W: Move Forward

A: Strafe Left

S: Move Back

D: Strafe Right

Space: Jump

Left Ctrl: Sneak

Left Shift: Sprint

Mouse Button 1: Primary Attack

Mouse Button 2: Secondary Attack

Mouse Button 3: Toggle POV (point-of-view)

Mouse Wheel Up: Camera Zoom-In

Mouse Wheel Down: Camera Zoom-Out

V: Melee

G: Throw Grenade

E: Activate

R: Reload/Sheathe Weapon

Z: Power

F: Hamd Scanner/Flashlight

Tab: Open Data Screen

Caps Lock: Toggle Always-Run

Num Lock: Num Lock

Esc: Pause

Unfortunately, the Ship controls are obscured in the screenshot, but if the controller layout is anything to go by, it should be a standardized affair too. Perhaps unsurprisingly, PC also gets a host of quick functions, such as quick-save, quick-load, quick-skills, and more. These are likely mapped to the F1-F12 segment of the keyboard.

All in all, Starfield looks to have a robust control scheme on both systems.

Starfield launches on September 6, 2023 for PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms.