How to create a PokeStop in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO is host to many social and geographical features that always gives players a reason to go outside. One of the most popular and reputable of these types is the common Pokestop. These points across the map mark local landmarks and businesses, and contain a photo disk that rewards players with various items if they spin it.

With many cities always adding new businesses and buildings, it can be very helpful to add new Pokestops to their area to raise awareness for these newer establishments. However, putting in an application to have an area recognized as an official Pokestop is something that the common everyday player may not know.

So how can players mark potential locations for Pokestops? Since having a location marked as a Pokestop can put a lot of eyes on a business or landmark, a lot of interested parties may want to know how they can do it.

Pitching Pokestops for Pokemon GO: Everything to know

Official artwork for Pokemon GO

Sadly, there is no way to guarantee that a location will become a Pokestop once players submit a request application. They will also need to get their Pokemon GO account to level 37 first. Once they reach this level, they will be able to nominate an area to become a Pokestop through Niantic Wayfarer.

Niantic Wayfarer is a website that players can access and log into using the same credentials as their Pokemon GO account. All locations nominated on this website may also appear in other Niantic games. However, the company gives a disclaimer on their website stating that it is possible that a location that was nominated may not appear in the title they play, but may be implemented into other offerings instead.

Another small limitation is that Pokestop nominations cannot be submitted by child accounts. This means that only those with standard Niantic accounts can register a potential Pokestop for Pokemon GO or other applications from the developer. Here's a link to Niantic Wayfarer.

As an added bonus, by using Niantic Wayfarer, players can also submit nominations for areas to become Gyms rather than Pokestops. There are some other limitations as for the types of areas that can be nominated through Niantic Wayfarer. These nominees must be popular areas or landmarks like public libraries, places of worship, statues, historical plaques, or natural landmarks.

Once players meet all the criteria mentioned and have access to the nomination feature located directly in Pokemon GO, they can begin to nominate Pokestops. To do this, they will need to venture out to the location they would like to nominate. From there, they will need to select the "New Pokestop" option in the settings menu.

The only thing trainers need to nominate a Pokestop or Gym once they reach the location is a title for the stop, a description of the location, and a few usable photos. Overall, it is very easy to nominate a Pokestop, but the pre-requisite of requiring players to be level 37 or higher can be a bit steep for some.

