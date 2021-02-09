Pokemon is full of items that can help the trainer and its partners in a variety of ways.

There are items that can increases stats. There are healing items. There are also items that can be used in battle to further assist a Pokemon.

Of course, in that massive roster of items, there are plenty that can be deemed useless. Either they have awful effects or just simply do not see that much use because other items perform better.

Top 5 most useless Pokemon items of all time

#5 - Nanab Berry

Image via Niantic

The Nanab Berry is mostly known for taking up space in the Pokemon GO bag. Its purpose is to make Pokemon move around less during an encounter. Compared to the Razz Berry and Pinap Berry, Nanab Berry often goes untouched. At this point, Pokemon GO players are fairly seasoned at catching the creatures. The Nanab Berry isn't necessary.

#4 - Chilan Berry

Image via Game Freak

Some Berries will lower damage received by a supereffective move of a certain type in battle. The Chilan Berry, however, simply reduces damage received by a normal move. Normal moves will not be supereffective against any type, so it just negates the regular damage. You will be hard-pressed to find a single instance of this Berry being used in the story or competitive Pokemon battle.

#3 - Ring Target

Image via Game Freak

Ring Target removes the Pokemon's immunity to moves. That means the holder can be hit by a Normal-type move if it is a Ghost-type Pokemon. The need for this is extremely rare, if at all. It can work when the holder uses an item switching move, but in most instances, players will opt to attack a Pokemon with a move that can actually damage it in the first place.

#2 - Battle Items

Image via Game Freak

These Battle Items will all be lumped together into one useless category. These items can be given in battle to raise a Pokemon's stats. They are not held and they take up a trainer's turn. These are the items such as X Defense, X Attack, and so on. Training a Pokemon in a certain stat is much more viable and useful than ever pulling one of these out in battle.

#1 - Mail

Image via Game Freak

There is a reason that Mail was removed from the Pokemon games starting in Generation VI. Trainers could put a message in the Mail and place it on their Pokemon. They could then trade it and the receiving trainer would be able to read the message. It prevented item switching in battle, therefore the message could not be sent to an opposing trainer. It is utterly useless.