Niantic's latest Pokemon Go issues include encounters with Ultra Beast, crashes on iOS 16, AR+ mode, and more

Pokemon GO isn't without its share of bugs and issues like any mobile game, and the developers have been moving quickly to address them. However, that hasn't stopped the community from pointing out and discussing the existing problems.

Pokemon GO players have recently reported a litany of potential bugs for Niantic to fix, and the company has released a few of them on their official Known Issues page.

These problems range from items used to capture the game's new Ultra Beast Pokemon, camera concerns in Augmented Reality (AR+) mode, and crashing frustrations on iOS 16 platforms.

Pokemon GO players take to social media about recent bugs

Pokemon GO's recent bugs have caused significant frustration in the community (Image via Niantic)

One of the most notable problems occurs when trainers attempt to catch the game's new Ultra Beasts. According to both players and Niantic, the bug entails them not being able to change their Pokeball type or use berries when confronting the mighty Pokemon.

Niantic Support @NianticHelp Trainers, we're working on addressing an issue where Trainers are unable to use berries or change Poké Balls when encountering an Ultra Beast in GO Battle League. Trainers, we're working on addressing an issue where Trainers are unable to use berries or change Poké Balls when encountering an Ultra Beast in GO Battle League.

david. @davidcrst @NianticHelp Always the same excuses “we are working in this” “we are working on that” but the game is still having the same issues, you are very very mediocre at your job. @NianticHelp Always the same excuses “we are working in this” “we are working on that” but the game is still having the same issues, you are very very mediocre at your job.

Simon Rice @SimonRi32753906 @NianticHelp There are so many issues with Pokémon Go in general; I just simply gave up and am now going with whatever chaos happens at the time @NianticHelp There are so many issues with Pokémon Go in general; I just simply gave up and am now going with whatever chaos happens at the time

In addition to issues with the Ultra Beasts, Niantic has stated that the game may crash more often on iOS 16 devices, and has promised that the issue will be addressed with the next update.

Crashes don't seem to be the only problem as other players have flocked to social media to point out that they've been having issues logging into the game at all post the iOS 16 update; a bug that is yet to be addressed by the developers.

Furthermore, trainers who have successfully logged in have reported issues with their AR camera, stating that it inexplicably shakes.

While the login issue has largely gone ignored on social media, some Pokemon GO players have suggested that those facing such an issue should deactivate their AR camera until the next update arrives.

According to Niantic, the iOS 16 camera shake will be taken care of in the next release, but login issues are yet to be updated on the official Known Issues page.

Furthermore, some trainers have reported that their Daily Adventure Incense, which was recently added to Pokemon GO, is not working correctly. They have specifically pointed out that the incense is essentially reducing spawns to nearly zero despite their attempts to stay on the move.

Considering Daily Adventure Incense exists specifically to spawn more Pokemon around trainers as they travel, this has emerged as a particularly glaring problem for Niantic in recent days.

Hopefully, Niantic will pay very close attention to player complaints in this regard as well. It's typically impossible to fix every bug in a mobile game, but the developer has more resources than most to address them.

However, bugs as large as those concerning new features such as the Ultra Beasts, Daily Adventure Incense, and operating system compatibility are certainly worth prioritizing for fixes.

If they aren't addressed quickly, Niantic may see more than a few players exiting the game in earnest. Considering the community is the lifeblood of Pokemon GO, the developers will have to work quickly.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan