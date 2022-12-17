Pokemon GO December Community Day 2022: All wild encounters and raid bosses

As 2022 draws to a close, Pokemon GO fans have one last Community Day to enjoy before stepping into the new year.

December's iteration of the special event is a gala affair with it being spread over the weekend and recapping all Community Day events from over the past two years. The featured Pokemon of the erstwhile events will make up for the wild encounters and raid bosses for the next two days.

December's special event will have the unique feature of a recap allows Pokemon GO trainers who earlier missed out on one or more of these in the past two years to make another attempt at catching those pocket monsters.

Unlike Spotlight Hours, Community Days not only feature a rare Pokemon in the spotlight but also offer added bonuses like Timed Research and featured attacks.

Without further ado, this article points to all the wild encounters and raid bosses for December Community Day 2022 in Pokemon GO.

Details about Pokemon GO December Community Day 2022's wild encounters and raid bosses

The December Community Day 2022 has already come online in various regions around the world. The two-day affair is being held on Saturday, December 17, and Sunday, December 18, from 9 am local time to 9 pm local time, allowing everyone to participate at their leisure in their timezone.

Details, including Special & Timed Research, are being added @ Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Community Day is starting to roll out in Asia Pacific Regions. Runs from 09:00 to 21:00 local time today and tomorrow with increased spawns from 14:00 to 17:00.

Specific wild encounters, with an increased spawn rate, will last for the duration of three hours between 2 pm and 5 pm local time. The set of pocket monsters will be different for each day. They are as follows:

December 17, 2022

Sandshrew (Shiny variant is set to be available)

Alolan Sandshrew (Shiny variant is set to be available)

Alolan Geodude (Shiny variant is set to be available)

Hoppip (Shiny variant is set to be available)

Spheal (Shiny variant is set to be available)

Stufful (Shiny variant is set to be available)

December 18, 2022

Teddiursa (Shiny variant is set to be available)

Galarian Zigzagoon (Shiny variant is set to be available)

Starly (Shiny variant is set to be available)

Roggenrola (Shiny variant is set to be available)

Litwick (Shiny variant is set to be available)

Deino (Shiny variant is set to be available)

Furthermore, lucky Pokemon GO players will be able to encounter three more pocket monsters other than the ones mentioned above. Leek Duck has also provided the timing of the day when these critters will appear rapidly. The details are as follows:

Bulbasaur (Shiny variant is going to be available) - 2.55 pm to 3 pm

Mudkip (Shiny variant is going to be available) - 3.55 pm to 4 pm

Dratini (Shiny variant is going to be available) - 4.55 pm to 5 pm

Pocket monsters that were featured back in the Pokemon GO Community Days in 2021 will be taking the place of 1-star Raid bosses in the AR title for the course of this event. The list of pocket monsters who will occupy the space of 1-star Raid bosses is as follows:

Machop (Shiny variant is going to be available)

Eevee (Shiny variant is going to be available)

Roselia (Shiny variant is going to be available)

Swablu (Shiny variant is going to be available)

Duskull (Shiny variant is going to be available)

Shinx (Shiny variant is going to be available)

Gible (Shiny variant is going to be available)

Snivy (Shiny variant is going to be available)

Tepig (Shiny variant is going to be available)

Oshawott (Shiny variant is going to be available)

Fletchling (Shiny variant is going to be available)

December Community Day 2022 features its own set of Timed and Special Research, egg hatches, and plenty more for players to dive and regale in. The Season of Mythical Wishes is in full swing and there's a gala time ahead for Pokemon GO players before the year ends.

