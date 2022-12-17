Pokemon GO December Community Day 2022: All featured attacks that players can get

2022's final Community Day has begun rolling out in Pokemon GO worldwide and fans are excited about everything that's in store. The December Community Day 2022 acts as a recap for the Community Day events of 2021 and 2022, along with their featured Pokemon, attacks, event-themed Special Research, and more.
In Pokemon GO, Community Day events are a great opportunity for trainers to come across pocket monsters that usually have a rare spawn rate. These occasions will feature one such Pokemon under the limelight, along with other added bonuses and featured attacks as incentives for trainers to get invested in.
This article lists out all of the featured attacks for trainers to make a note of during the December Community Day 2022 in Pokemon GO.
Every featured attack in December Community Day 2022 for Pokemon GO trainers
December's Community Day is scheduled for Saturday, December 17 and then on Sunday, December 18. The weekend affair will begin at 9:00 am local time and last until 9:00 pm with an increased spawn rate for certain Pokemon from 2:00 pm local time to 5:00 pm local time every day. Interested readers can find more details about the wild spawns in this article.
As shared by Leek Duck, the following featured attacks will be available when players evolve that particular Pokemon during the event:
2021 Pokemon GO Community Days
- Machamp will know the Charged Attack Payback when evolved into
- Roserade will know the Fast Attack Bullet Seed when evolved into
- Roserade will know the Charged Attack Fire-type Weather Ball when evolved into
- Talonflame will know the Fast Attack Incinerate when evolved into
- Serperior will know the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant when evolved into
- Altaria will know the Charged Attack Moonblast when evolved into
- Garchomp will know the Charged Attack Earth Power when evolved into
- Emboard will know the Charged Attack Blast Burn when evolved into
- Vaporeon will know the Charged Attack Scald when evolved into
- Jolteon will know the Charged Attack Zap Cannon when evolved into
- Flareon will know the Charged Attack Superpower when evolved into
- Espeon will know the Charged Attack Shadow Ball when evolved into
- Umbreon will know the Charged Attack Psychic when evolved into
- Leafeon will know the Fast Attack Bullet Seed when evolved into
- Glaceon will know the Charged Attack Water Pulse when evolved into
- Sylveon will know the Charged Attack Psyshock when evolved into
- Samurott will know the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon when evolved into
- Dusknoir will know the Charged Attack Shadow Ball when evolved into
- Luxray will know the Charged Attack Psychic Fangs when evolved into
2022 Pokemon GO Community Days
- Walrein will know the Fast Attack Powder Snow and Charged Attack Icicle Spear when evolved into
- Jumpluff will know the Charged Attack Acrobatics when evolved into
- Sandslash will know the Charged Attack Night Slash when evolved into
- Alolan Sandslash will know the Fast Attack Shadow Claw when evolved into
- Bewear will know the Charged Attack Drain Punch when evolved into
- Alolan Golem will know the Charged Attack Rollout when evolved into
- Hydreigon will know the Charged Attack Brutal Swing when evolved into
- Staraptor will know the Fast Attack Gust when evolved into
- Obstagoon will know the Charged Attack Obstruct when evolved into
- Gigalith will know the Charged Attack Meteor Beam when evolved into
- Chandelure will know the Charged Attack Poltergeist when evolved into
Pokemon GO Community Day Classic
- Venusaur will know the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant when evolved into
- Swampert will know the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon when evolved into
- Dragonite will know the Charged Attack Draco Meteor when evolved into
Furthermore, Ursaluna will know the Charged Attack High Horsepower when it's evolved during a full moon. The next full moon in Pokemon GO will appear from 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 17 to 6:00 am on Sunday, December 18 and will occur again from 2:00 pm on the same day until 9:00 pm.