Pokemon GO December Community Day 2022: All featured attacks that players can get

2022's final Community Day has begun rolling out in Pokemon GO worldwide and fans are excited about everything that's in store. The December Community Day 2022 acts as a recap for the Community Day events of 2021 and 2022, along with their featured Pokemon, attacks, event-themed Special Research, and more.

In Pokemon GO, Community Day events are a great opportunity for trainers to come across pocket monsters that usually have a rare spawn rate. These occasions will feature one such Pokemon under the limelight, along with other added bonuses and featured attacks as incentives for trainers to get invested in.

Details, including Special & Timed Research, are being added @ Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Community Day is starting to roll out in Asia Pacific Regions. Runs from 09:00 to 21:00 local time today and tomorrow with increased spawns from 14:00 to 17:00.Details, including Special & Timed Research, are being added @ serebii.net/pokemongo/comm… Serebii Update: The Pokémon GO Community Day is starting to roll out in Asia Pacific Regions. Runs from 09:00 to 21:00 local time today and tomorrow with increased spawns from 14:00 to 17:00.Details, including Special & Timed Research, are being added @ serebii.net/pokemongo/comm… https://t.co/R14d1Dz3YL

This article lists out all of the featured attacks for trainers to make a note of during the December Community Day 2022 in Pokemon GO.

Every featured attack in December Community Day 2022 for Pokemon GO trainers

December's Community Day is scheduled for Saturday, December 17 and then on Sunday, December 18. The weekend affair will begin at 9:00 am local time and last until 9:00 pm with an increased spawn rate for certain Pokemon from 2:00 pm local time to 5:00 pm local time every day. Interested readers can find more details about the wild spawns in this article.

As shared by Leek Duck, the following featured attacks will be available when players evolve that particular Pokemon during the event:

2021 Pokemon GO Community Days

Machamp will know the Charged Attack Payback when evolved into

Roserade will know the Fast Attack Bullet Seed when evolved into

Roserade will know the Charged Attack Fire-type Weather Ball when evolved into

Talonflame will know the Fast Attack Incinerate when evolved into

Serperior will know the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant when evolved into

Altaria will know the Charged Attack Moonblast when evolved into

Garchomp will know the Charged Attack Earth Power when evolved into

Emboard will know the Charged Attack Blast Burn when evolved into

Vaporeon will know the Charged Attack Scald when evolved into

Jolteon will know the Charged Attack Zap Cannon when evolved into

Flareon will know the Charged Attack Superpower when evolved into

Espeon will know the Charged Attack Shadow Ball when evolved into

Umbreon will know the Charged Attack Psychic when evolved into

Leafeon will know the Fast Attack Bullet Seed when evolved into

Glaceon will know the Charged Attack Water Pulse when evolved into

Sylveon will know the Charged Attack Psyshock when evolved into

Samurott will know the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon when evolved into

Dusknoir will know the Charged Attack Shadow Ball when evolved into

Luxray will know the Charged Attack Psychic Fangs when evolved into

2022 Pokemon GO Community Days

Walrein will know the Fast Attack Powder Snow and Charged Attack Icicle Spear when evolved into

Jumpluff will know the Charged Attack Acrobatics when evolved into

Sandslash will know the Charged Attack Night Slash when evolved into

Alolan Sandslash will know the Fast Attack Shadow Claw when evolved into

Bewear will know the Charged Attack Drain Punch when evolved into

Alolan Golem will know the Charged Attack Rollout when evolved into

Hydreigon will know the Charged Attack Brutal Swing when evolved into

Staraptor will know the Fast Attack Gust when evolved into

Obstagoon will know the Charged Attack Obstruct when evolved into

Gigalith will know the Charged Attack Meteor Beam when evolved into

Chandelure will know the Charged Attack Poltergeist when evolved into

Pokemon GO Community Day Classic

Venusaur will know the Charged Attack Frenzy Plant when evolved into

Swampert will know the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon when evolved into

Dragonite will know the Charged Attack Draco Meteor when evolved into

Furthermore, Ursaluna will know the Charged Attack High Horsepower when it's evolved during a full moon. The next full moon in Pokemon GO will appear from 2:00 pm on Saturday, December 17 to 6:00 am on Sunday, December 18 and will occur again from 2:00 pm on the same day until 9:00 pm.

