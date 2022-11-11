Pokemon GO A Full Moon: Schedule, featured evolution, and more

Pokemon GO's November Community Day is just two days away, and players around the world have begun preparing for the occasion.

Not only will this event bring an exclusive charged attack, but it will also mark the debut of a new evolution, Ursaluna.

For trainers who may not be familiar with the line of console games, Ursaluna is one of the newest evolutions to come to the franchise with Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Like many of the new creatures introduced in that game, Ursaluna has one of the strangest methods of evolution in the franchise.

Nevertheless, this is an opportunity that trainers will not want to miss. So what can players expect from this upcoming event in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO's November Community Day, featuring a full moon, Ursaluna, Teddiursa, and High Horsepower, to take place this Saturday

The first major addition to Pokemon GO during November Community Day is Ursaluna. This creature will be added to the Teddiursa family as a new evolution for Ursaring.

Thankfully, it is much easier to obtain this evolution in Pokemon GO than in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The only thing trainers need is 100 Teddiursa candies.

The secondary requirement for Ursaring's evolution is where things get a bit tricky. To evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna, the area its trainer is in must be experiencing a full moon. This will be easy to accomplish after the conclusion of the event as that night will see a full moon in-game.

Meanwhile, not much is known about Ursaluna's exact stat spread in Pokemon GO at the moment. However, given that it is an offensive tank in Legends, it would be fair to assume that this feature will carry over into Niantic's popular mobile game. The Pokemon's interesting typings of Normal and Ground, as well as its excellent offensive combination, are worth noting.

Pokemon GO's Community Day for November will last three hours in total. It will begin Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 2:00 pm local time and will run until 5:00 pm local time. During this period, trainers will see an increase in the number of Teddiursa appearances, as per the usual Community Day protocol. If they're lucky, they could encounter the Pokemon's shiny form.

There will also be special event-exclusive four-star Raid Battles taking place at various Gyms around the world. These Raid Battles will feature Ursaring, the now middle-stage evolution. Once one of these raids has been completed, Teddiursa will begin spawning at a drastically increased rate compared to even event standards.

During the event, trainers will also have the option to pick up an event research ticket from the in-game shop. This will give players various themed tasks to complete for various items, including Poke Balls as well as chance encounters with Teddiursa and its evolutions.

Finally, trainers who manage to evolve a Teddiursa or Ursaring into Ursaluna during or shortly after the event will receive a special charged attack called High Horsepower. This is a Ground-type attack with a power of 100 in Trainer Battles and 110 in Raid Battles.

