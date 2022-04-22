How to get a Peat Block in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is the most recent installment of the Pokemon franchise and fans love the game. Legends take the standard form of gameplay most fans are familiar with and expose some of the most beloved attributes of modern-day role-playing games.

Rather than restricting players to a grid-based map, the world is open entirely for players to explore without limits. Rather than forcing players to watch small cutscenes and animations before getting into battle, players can battle and catch Pokemon straight from the overworld they encounter them in.

The regional variants in Pokemon Legends: Arceus is arguably the best regional variants in the series.

Giving fan-favorite Pokemon new types, moves, and evolutions makes this game stand out even more for more experienced Pokemon. The region-exclusive evolutions have also been greatly expanded upon.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus - Peat Blocks and how to find them

A player using the Ride Ursaluna to find a Peat Block in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via The Pokemon Company/The Nerd Stash)

One of the best things about Pokemon Legends: Arceus is all the new evolutions added to the game. Fan-favorites like Scyther, Basculin, and Ursaring have received new evolutions for players to find, catch and train. However, acquiring a majority of these evolutions is somewhat convoluted.

Many of these evolutions require the player to hunt down and find a rare item the player can then use to evolve their desired Pokemon. While this evolution method has been present in the Pokemon series since the beginning of the franchise, they are noticeably more rare to come by in Legends.

The Peat Block is a new item added to Pokemon Legends: Arceus. With this item, players can evolve their Ursaring into the new Ursaluna.

Ursaluna is a Pokemon that players will be very familiar with as it is one of the Pokemon the player will have to interact with in the main story.

Method 1 - Ride Ursaluna

Start the "Arezu's Predicament" quest.

Travel to the Crimson Mirelands.

Complete parts of the questline until the player battles Ursaluna.

Defeat Ursaluna in battle to acquire the ability to summon it.

Use Ursaluna's ability to find hidden items until a Peat Block is located.

The Ride Ursaluna, the player, obtains in the story functions similarly to the dowsing machine from the main series. After completing the portion of the main story involving Ursaluna, the player will gain the ability to call it. Ursaluna can detect hidden items on the ground and dig them up.

Method 2 - Sidequest completion

Unlock the Alabaster Icelands.

Quell the Noble Avalugg.

Speak with Zeke at the Galactic Hall. This will start the quest.

Travel to Alabaster Icelands.

Summon the Ride Ursaluna.

Track down Zeke's scent.

Defeat the Alpha Glalie

Another way to obtain the Peat Block is by completing the "Gone Astray... In the Icelands" sidequest. Players will be tasked with finding Survey Corps Wanda's brother Zeke. He can be found in Arena's Approach in an Ice Cave and will be attacked by an Alpha Glalie. Players will need to defeat it to complete the quest.

Once the player obtains their Peat Block, the next step is to evolve Ursaring. This is one of the most tedious ways to evolve a Pokemon in the entire franchise. Players need to wait for a full moon and travel to the arena where they fought Ursaluna in the story. Only then can the player evolve their Ursaring into Ursaluna.

Edited by Srijan Sen