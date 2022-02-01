Pokemon Legends: Arceus introduces several interesting ideas, like trainers playing an active role in combat and the ability to ride summonable Pokemon as mounts.

There are five Pokemon in total that trainers eventually gain access to over the course of the game. Each is unique in its abilities and isn’t always concerned with speed. For example, Ursaluna helps locate buried treasures.

Here’s how trainers can obtain Ursaluna and ride it in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Learning how to ride Ursaluna in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

How to obtain Ursaluna as a mount

Part way through the story mission “Arezu’s Predicament,” you’ll have to face off against an Ursaluna. This happens in the Crimson Mirelands area. He’s a rowdy Ursaluna that needs to be calmed with the heat of battle.

The Ursaluna you’ll face is level 26 and is Normal/Ground type, so he’s weak to Fighting, Water, Grass, and Ice-type moves. The fight will be a cinch for trainers who chose either Rowlet or Oshawott as their starter Pokemon.

While Ursaluna may not be the fastest mount available, he’s arguably the best in the game due to being able to sniff for hidden treasure. The small waves emitted from his head will turn yellow, then orange, and red if the treasure is nearby.

How to catch Ursaluna for battle

The biggest downside to receiving Ursaluna as a mount during the main story missions is the inability to use him in combat. That means you’ll have to catch a separate Ursaluna if you wish to use it in battle.

To do that, head to either Ursa’s Ring in Crimson Mirelands or Sonorous Path in Coronet Highlands.

Step 1: Obtain a Peat Block. This is done by summoning your Ursaluna mount and using its ability to locate hidden treasure.

Step 2: Evolve your Teddiursa.

Step 3: Go to Ursa’s Ring in Crimson Mirelands. When there's a full moon in Ursa’s Ring, use the Peat Block, and the option to evolve Ursaring will unlock.

The easiest way to make/get a full moon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus uses the Rest option at the nearest Base Camp.

