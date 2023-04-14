5 Pokemon with the lowest catch rates in Pokemon GO (2023)

At this point, there are over 750 critters to catch and tame in Pokemon GO. The acclaimed AR experience has been on the market for seven years now, so there is enough variety to suit every trainer's palette. These range from very common ones like Caterpie and Bellsprout, to super rare legendary monsters. Like with the mainline entries, each pocket monster has a catch chance in Pokemon GO as well, which decides how easy it is to catch.

As is obvious, the rarer the creature, the lower the chances of successfully catching it. But which are the hardest to catch?

These 5 creatures boast the lowest catch rates in Pokemon GO as of 2023

5) Mewtwo

The intimidating Kanto legendary is also catchable in the game. Like with other legendaries, the only non-progression method to obtain it is via Raids. These are events in Gyms where players must team up with other trainers to defeat a powerful boss Pokemon.

Mewtwo is a Psychic-Type and one of the most popular monsters in the franchise. It has a catch rate of just 2%. However, there is an easier way to do so.

This method does take some time, but players will essentially need to defeat Team GO Rocket leader Giovanni. This is part of the Ultra Beast Protection Efforts research which leads to the fight. Defeating the boss will allow players to capture Shadow Mewtwo. This has a 100% catch rate but players will need to purify the shadow aspect to unlock its full potential

4) Suicune

One of the three legendary dogs, Suicune hails from the Johto region. As such, it first appeared in Pokemon Gold/Silver on the Game Boy. It is a Water-Type monster and a powerful addition to the player's roster in GO.

However, it can only be obtained via Raids like most other legendaries. It has a catch rate of 2% as well. Be sure to have enough Battle Passes as well as be present in person to avail the benefits, including a chance for a Shiny creature.

Alternately, Suicune and the other two dogs, Entei and Raikou, can also spawn in the wild using a standard incense, but they are incredibly rare encounters.

3) Palkia

bluecube @Bcube92 I caught a Palkia at a remote raid on Pokemon Go today. #PokemonGO I caught a Palkia at a remote raid on Pokemon Go today. #PokemonGO https://t.co/qjuc2c434j

The Lord of Space is another raid-exclusive monster that is as hard to take down as it is to catch. Palkia is the legendary mascot for Pokemon Pearl. As a Water/Dragon-Type, it does not have many weaknesses. Alongside its counterpart, Dialga, it has a catch rate of just 2%. Unlike the other options on this list, there is no way to catch it in the wild.

As such, players will have to try their best at raids alongside other trainers to grind for this beast. Be sure to carry other Dragon-Types and more importantly, Fairy-Types to stand a chance against Palkia. Unfortunately, players will need to wait until an official raid is announced.

2) Togekiss

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp This move never misses – so don’t miss your chance to gain a Togekiss that knows the Charged Attack Aura Sphere by evolving Togetic on #PokemonGOCommunityDay This move never misses – so don’t miss your chance to gain a Togekiss that knows the Charged Attack Aura Sphere by evolving Togetic on #PokemonGOCommunityDay https://t.co/wAKcSHUu0s

The only non-legendary on this list, Togekiss is the final evolution of the adorable Togepi. Despite that, however, the chances of catching a wild one are just 1%. It is a Flying/Fairy-Type creature and was first introduced in Pokemon Diamond/Pearl on the Nintendo DS.

What's more, it can be pretty challenging to find one in the wild in the first place. If players wish to obtain a Togekiss, they are better off catching a Togepi (or hatching via an egg) or Togetic then evolving it.

Do note that players will need a Sinnoh Stone to evolve Togetic into Togekiss.

1) Galarian Articuno

The 2020 DLCs for Pokemon Sword/Shield unveiled a new take on a classic legendary trio: Galarian versions of Articuno as well as its brothers Zapdos and Moltres. All three first debuted in the original Pokemon Red and Blue titles. These three birds received brand-new variants in the first mainline Nintendo Switch entry.

Galarian Articuno is a Flying/Psychic Pokemon and each of these appear in GO as well; however, players must have a lot of luck to stand even a chance at catching them. That is because all of them have a meager 0.3% catch rate. To top it off, they have a 90% chance of fleeing if they escape from the first Pokeball they brute force out of. As if that was not enough, this trio can only be encountered while using Daily Adventure Incense.

This consumable item is freely given to players once per day and increases Pokemon encounters while outdoors. Players must also stay vigilant in case one of the trio spawns as well. When they do, be sure to use your best Berries and best Pokeballs as accurately as possible to be able to catch them.

Poll : 0 votes