Can Regieleki be shiny in Pokemon GO? (April 2023)

On April 9, 2023, Pokemon GO's Elite Raids will return with Regieleki as their latest raid boss. Trainers will have to pull out all the stops to defeat this mighty Elite Raid boss and capture it for their own use. As with many new Pocket Monsters introduced to Pokemon GO, trainers are likely wondering if they can encounter and capture a shiny Regieleki.

Unfortunately, Regieleki doesn't have a shiny variant available in the mobile title at the moment. This may change in the future, but currently, players can only capture a standard Regieleki in Elite Raids.

But when might Regieleki receive its shiny in Pokemon GO? The answer is somewhat unclear, but Niantic likely has plans in store for this Legendary Titan.

When will Pokemon GO debut Shiny Regieleki?

Regieleki's shiny variant sports a pale white coloration on the rings on its body (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While plenty of Pokemon GO players will still take on Elite Raids to capture Regieleki, not having the chance to find a shiny one could be a downside. However, veterans likely aren't surprised by this development, as it has become fairly commonplace for Niantic to strategically release shiny variants for Pokemon to drive up engagement during certain parts of the content calendar.

For example, the Alola region's Starter Pokemon Litten, Rowlet, and Popplio still don't have shinies even though the Season of Alola has concluded. This is likely due to Niantic planning to release them at a later date to generate interest in a specific event (or multiple events).

By tactically debuting shiny variants that Pokemon GO players desire during certain events, Niantic can entice many to participate in catching them.

Cynical as it might be to state, this content release decision can generate additional revenue for Niantic during major events. Let's say shiny Regieleki is confirmed for a future event in 2023, possibly one centered around the Legendary Titans or Electric-type Pokemon.

If a Pokemon GO enthusiast who is hunting for the shiny is running out of time or resources to catch it, they may be more willing to spend real-world currency to obtain raid passes or other items that will assist on their hunt. This is a classic carrot-and-stick strategy that entices players to catch a shiny during a set time period and punishes them with Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) if they fail to find and secure one.

Considering Regieleki is a Legendary Pokemon, it isn't likely to appear in the wild, instead being featured in raids like the ones beginning on April 9. This minimizes the opportunities for trainers to encounter Regieleki and makes any potential shiny appearances scarce within a confined environment.

Throw in the fact that raiding requires passes to participate, and it isn't uncommon for a player to expend all their available passes and be no closer to catching a shiny. In this instance, they're tempted to purchase additional passes to hopefully encounter the shiny before the concerned event ends.

Regardless, considering Regieleki and Regidrago were prominent within advertising for Pokemon GO's Rising Heroes season, one could argue that shiny Regieleki will appear later in the current season or in late 2023. This is speculation, of course, but without further confirmation by Niantic, players must bide their time and hope that news on the Electric-type titan's shiny variant arrives soon.

Poll : 0 votes