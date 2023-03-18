"We apologize for this weekend’s Elite Raid issues": Niantic reveals alternative for Pokemon GO players after recent debacle

During the recent wave of Elite Raid Battles in Pokemon GO, players encountered several frustrating issues. The Elite Raids required players to physically be present at the raid locations, which posed a problem for many. Niantic, the developer of Pokemon GO, had to issue a formal apology on their Twitter page due to the severity of some of these issues. However, despite the issues, many trainers are still looking forward to participating in future Elite Raid Battles.

The waves of in-person events and associated issues seem to be following a pattern similar to that of the recent GO Tour in-person event in Las Vegas. Here's how Niantic addressed the situation.

Twitter reacts to Niantic's response to Pokemon GO's Elite Raid issues

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp Trainers,



We apologize for this weekend’s Elite Raid issues and the impact they had on your experience.



We’re planning a way to make it up to Trainers all over the world, especially those in the GMT +13 time zone. Please stay tuned for details. Trainers,We apologize for this weekend’s Elite Raid issues and the impact they had on your experience.We’re planning a way to make it up to Trainers all over the world, especially those in the GMT +13 time zone. Please stay tuned for details. https://t.co/JFJhH6vryC

Yesterday, Niantic apologized for the alleged issues players experienced during Elite Raids. It appears that these raids were experiencing server issues dur to overcrowding, very similar to the ones seen during the Las Vegas GO Tour event.

QuietKid1 @Kid1Quiet @PokemonGoApp Finally! An apology! If you're really sorry then no more in person events! Keep everything 100% remote! And also redo Hoenn Tour with a ticket with Community Day shiny rates on all the Pokemon in Hoenn Tour! @PokemonGoApp Finally! An apology! If you're really sorry then no more in person events! Keep everything 100% remote! And also redo Hoenn Tour with a ticket with Community Day shiny rates on all the Pokemon in Hoenn Tour!

The community has been complaining about the lack of remote options for these raids and other in-person events since their conception, and many have been critical of Niantic's recent decisions. However, the last part of Niantic's apology tweet has captured the attention of Pokemon GO users, as the company claims they intend to make it up to the community.

Players everywhere have already started speculating as to what Niantic has in mind for their planned compensation. With the Slowpoke Community Day taking place in just a few hours, trainers are hoping for a potential free ticket for the event's paid special research. However, this is rather unlikely.

Caitlin Snapp @caitlin_snapp @PokemonGoApp How about for all of us who wanted to participate and do when they roll out new pokemon, you make accessible rather than certain regions. I certainly am a regular paying customer and feel like I got scammed! @PokemonGoApp How about for all of us who wanted to participate and do when they roll out new pokemon, you make accessible rather than certain regions. I certainly am a regular paying customer and feel like I got scammed!

Other players have started pointing out flaws with the concept of Pokemon GO's Elite Raids, such as the fact that they are restricted to highly populated and urban districts. This greatly upsets a lot of players as it makes the game feel very one-sided, despite Niantic claiming to have increased the spawn rates, gym, and Pokestop locations for rural areas.

AKiwiIsNotAFruit @AKiwiIsNotAFru1

You know, I might be speaking just for myself but, do we really need so much fast content all the time? Quality over quantity can work too, with everything tested before successfully launching events. Give yourselves more time

= ) @PokemonGoApp Hi. Thanks. That is unexpected.You know, I might be speaking just for myself but, do we really need so much fast content all the time? Quality over quantity can work too, with everything tested before successfully launching events. Give yourselves more time= ) @PokemonGoApp Hi. Thanks. That is unexpected.You know, I might be speaking just for myself but, do we really need so much fast content all the time? Quality over quantity can work too, with everything tested before successfully launching events. Give yourselves more time= )

One user suggested that Niantic should consider slowing down on introducing new content and creatures to the game, with Pokemon GO already having over 500 creatures to collect. This would allow the developers to focus on fixing the overwhelming number of issues that the game currently faces, similar to how Rainbow Six: Siege's Operation: Health season took a break from introducing new content to fix the game's problems.

It seems that Pokemon GO's current state may not be able to handle in-person events, and players can only hope for better compensation and server stability in the future.

Poll : 0 votes