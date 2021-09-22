Developer responds to “Operation Health” as a possible fix for servers in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is facing a myriad of server issues ever since the launch of the Evolution Collection Event. These problems have been prevalent for over a week, and the community is suggesting an "Operation Health” campaign.

The Operation Health campaign was a tactic implemented by Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, when they had numerous game engine and server issues.

The community is discussing and suggesting Respawn to adopt this idea and fix all the server issues that players frequently face. After much furore, one of the Apex Legends devs responded.

Apex Legends: Discussion of Operation Health for improving server issues

Since the Apex Legends player base was facing numerous server issues, the community suggested “Operation Health” as a countermeasure. This involves spending an entire season fixing all inconsistencies and bugs without releasing new content. Notably, this method was used for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege.

Developer's response to Operation Health as fix for Apex Legends server issues (Image via Reddit thread r/apexlegends)

This was a topic of discussion that gained a lot of traction. However, it was deemed an impractical solution. A Reddit post surfaced online to which the technical game designer, with the username u/RobotHavGunz, stated:

“The problem with something like Operation Health is that it's not really reflective of how game development works. There's also the separate-but-very-much-related issue of, people might SAY that's what they want, but that doesn't actually mean it's what they want. I don't really have much insight there. No more than anyone else. But I do have some sense of why it's not really that practical from a functional standpoint.

I'm certainly not any sort of person that would be a "decider" of such a thing. So I hope that I can post this as an honest, personal assessment of why I think, as admirable as it might seem, it's probably not actually a good thing. I totally get the request. And as someone who loves quashing bugs and who usually fixes more than I break, I'll keep doing my part to have "operation health" just be a part of my every day. I think that's what we all try to do”, said the Apex Legends technical game designer.

The developer is clear that “Operation Health” is not the solution for the bug fixes at the moment. However, the player base is eager to enjoy the game without having to face any issues regarding both pub and Ranked lobbies.

On the other hand, devs are doing all they can to improve the player experience in Apex Legends. The patch update should fix all server-related bugs by 22 September 2021.

