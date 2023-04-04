Pokemon GO Regieleki Elite Raid March 2023: Schedule, Timed Research, and more 

A new Elite Raid event in Pokemon GO was announced by Niantic for April and this one will see the debut of Regieleki. The Legendary Titan will follow its brethren, Regidrago, who appeared for the first time in the popular AR title at a similar event last month. The event took place on Saturday, March 11, 2023, and saw players encounter the pocket monster at 11 am, 2 pm, and 5 pm local time. It left fans furious with the number of technical issues that they had to face while logging in.

Everything you need to know about Pokemon GO Regieleki Elite Raid in April 2023

The upcoming Elite Raid event in Pokemon GO will be held on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 11 am, 2 pm, and 5 pm local time. As mentioned above, it will feature the Legendary Titan Regieleki who will be appearing for the first time in the mobile game. The debut was hinted at by Niantic before the Season 10 Rising Heroes began.

Team up with your fellow Trainers on April 9, 2023, at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. local time for your chance to encounter Regieleki!



Introduced back in Generation VIII, Regieleki is a Legendary pocket monster of an Electric-type.

It is part of the Legendary Titans group that includes Regirock, Regice, Registeel, and Regidrago. According to Bulbapedia, Regieleki is based on the golems of Hebrew legends.

Elite Raids are significantly more difficult events that differ from normal Raid types. The eggs of this particular event take 24 hours to hatch and stick around for around half an hour. This event features powerful pocket monsters, with Hoopa Unbound and Regidrago having appeared in the past.

The official announcement for the event repeatedly reminds Pokemon GO trainers that they will not be able to use Remote Raid Passes to participate in the upcoming Regieleki Elite Raid event. They will need to "gather [their] friends and prepare for an epic confrontation."

This push towards strictly in-person events and game elements has not been appreciated by the community at large. The developers have also recently introduced several significant changes to Remote Raid Passes which have left fans fuming and deciding to quit the game.

Players will also be able to engage in exclusive Timed Research come April 9 with the Regieleki Elite Raid event. Niantic announced that the Timed Research could be received just once, with rewards including Regirock Candy, Regice Candy, and Registeel Candy.

