Can Popplio be shiny in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

Popplio joined the Pokemon GO roster alongside its fellow starter Pokemon Rowlet and Litten on March 1, 2022. In addition, Popplio is receiving its own Spotlight Hour on March 28, 2023, from 6 pm to 7 pm local time.

Since Pokemon GO players will soon have the opportunity to capture a large number of Popplio, they're likely wondering if it has a shiny variant available to capture. Unfortunately, Popplio doesn't have a shiny form available at this time, and one won't be arriving when its Spotlight Hour begins on March 28. The lack of a shiny variant is not unique to Popplio, as its fellow Alolan starters also don't have shiny forms available.

But when will Popplio and its counterparts receive their shiny forms in Pokemon GO?

When will Popplio be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Popplio and the other Alolan starters don't have their shiny variants in Pokemon GO quite yet (Image via Niantic)

The fact that all three Alolan starters lack their shiny forms in Pokemon GO has led to speculation that Niantic may be saving their release for a special occasion. Shiny versions of these starters are highly desired among players, which adds to the likelihood that Niantic has an event planned to release all three at once. While there's no confirmation of this, it's a possibility that has been widely discussed among the game's community.

While the Season of Alola was considered the ideal time to release these shinies given the fact that Popplio, Litten, and Rowlet are regional natives, Niantic appears to have other plans in store. We're only three months into Pokemon GO's event calendar for 2023, which leaves ample time for the game's developers to introduce shiny Litten/Rowlet/Popplio in the upcoming months. However, Niantic hasn't confirmed plans to introduce the three shinies, so this is merely speculation.

The reasoning behind this speculation can point back to how Niantic has handled certain shiny Pokemon in the past. If a particular shiny has garnered popularity or desire from players in the Pokemon GO community, then Niantic tends to add them to major events to add an incentive for players to participate. By adding shiny Starter Pokemon like the Alolan trio to the game during an upcoming event, trainers who may not have been interested in it before will have a reason to take part.

Using shinies in this fashion is also a way for Niantic to generate revenue from the fanbase. If trainers have their hearts set on capturing a specific shiny before an event concludes, they will be more likely to spend real-world currency to obtain Pokecoins for extra items to assist them in their hunt. It's something that the game's community has criticized Niantic for in the past, but this doesn't appear to be changing the developers' plans anytime soon.

For the time being, fans will have to keep an eye on Niantic's official announcements for any news of shiny Popplio and the other Alolan starters. Community members (like Pokeminers on Twitter) may also be worth following, as they tend to announce when new assets or code are introduced to the game that hint at future moves and events that haven't yet been confirmed.

Poll : 0 votes