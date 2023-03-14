Fact Check: Can Rowlet be shiny in Pokemon GO? (March 2023)

For the rest of March, Pokemon GO's Spotlight Hour events will focus squarely on starter creatures from the Alola region. The first Spotlight Hour focused on these starters begins on March 14, 2023, and will feature Rowlet, the Grass-type starter.

While catching Rowlet and evolving it into Dartrix and Decidueye is all good, some trainers may also be curious about whether they can capture a shiny Rowlet.

Unfortunately, Rowlet and its Alolan starter counterparts, Litten and Popplio, currently don't have shiny forms available for capture in Pokemon GO. While it's possible to view their in-game shiny models via datamining, the shiny Alolan starters are currently not available.

It's unclear why this is the case since the trio has been in Pokemon GO for a while now, but missing shinies is certainly not new to the mobile title.

Why isn't shiny Rowlet available in Pokemon GO yet?

Shiny Rowlet's model as it appears in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

With Rowlet's Spotlight Hour event being so close, one would think that the addition of its shiny form would be a way to entice players to participate in the event. However, all three of the Alola region's starters still don't have shiny variants to catch.

But why is this the case? Considering that starter Pokemon are some of the most popular in the game, it only makes sense to include their shiny forms as quickly as possible.

While this certainly makes sense, the nature of Pokemon GO as a mobile game changes the dynamic. Niantic is well-known for carefully planning when to release specific shiny Pokemon to entice fans into playing at a time the developers think is right.

If a trainer is dead set on capturing a shiny variant, they may be more willing to play the game in abundance. This could lead to plenty of location data for Niantic to collect while also raking in potential microtransaction payments for Pokecoins.

Put plainly, much of Pokemon GO's shiny release schedule is a form of marketing in and of itself. Niantic knows that by introducing shiny variants to specific events, certain players will flock to the game and offer a higher chance of creating revenue for the developers. It's part of the reason why shiny Pokemon are seldom introduced outside of major events.

Look no further for examples than the upcoming Slowpoke Community Day, which will introduce Galarian Slowpoke's shiny variant. Since Slowpoke isn't incredibly alluring on its own, tossing in a shiny form that hasn't been available beforehand can lead some players to commit to an event that they may not participate in otherwise.

This is particularly the case for shiny hunters, who go out of their way to complete a collection of shinies. They also can't really afford to miss events where certain Pokemon appearances are boosted, improving overall shiny rates.

It's an unfortunate reality in Pokemon GO, but one that doesn't appear to be changing anytime soon. Fear of Missing Out (FOMO) is a powerful force, and it shouldn't surprise the game's community if Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio receive their shiny forms during some kind of major event in 2023.

